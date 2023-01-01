Chopped chicken salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad
Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|L-Thai Chopped Chicken Avocado Salad
|$12.95
Blend of fresh field greens tossed in a delicate ginger vinaigrette
Rosa Mexicano - Pentagon City, VA
1100 S Hayes Street, Arlington
|Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$18.00
romaine, chickpeas, pickled artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, roasted tomato, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, oregano red wine vinaigrette.