Chopped chicken salad in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad

Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar

2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L-Thai Chopped Chicken Avocado Salad$12.95
Blend of fresh field greens tossed in a delicate ginger vinaigrette
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Rosa Mexicano - Pentagon City, VA

1100 S Hayes Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano - Pentagon City, VA
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chopped Salad$18.00
romaine, chickpeas, pickled artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, roasted tomato, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, oregano red wine vinaigrette.
More about The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon

