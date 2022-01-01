Chopped salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chopped salad
Energy Cafe by FitDistrict - 2300 Wilson Blvd Suite 110
2300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chopped Courthouse Cobb Salad
|$11.00
A delicious fresh mix of chopped greens, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, your choice of cheese, and our house made balsamic vinegrette.
Turu's by Timber Pizza Co - 4238 Wilson Blvd, Suite 135
4238 Wilson Blvd, Suite 135, Arlington
|Chopped Salad
|$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing.
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Chopped Chipotle Salad
|$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Fattoush Chopped Salad
|$9.00
Not a Boring Salad! Served over Romaine.
(VG)(GF)
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$18.00
romaine, chickpeas, pickled artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, roasted tomato, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, oregano red wine vinaigrette.