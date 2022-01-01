Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Energy Cafe by FitDistrict - 2300 Wilson Blvd Suite 110

2300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Courthouse Cobb Salad$11.00
A delicious fresh mix of chopped greens, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, your choice of cheese, and our house made balsamic vinegrette.
More about Energy Cafe by FitDistrict - 2300 Wilson Blvd Suite 110
Consumer pic

 

Turu's by Timber Pizza Co - 4238 Wilson Blvd, Suite 135

4238 Wilson Blvd, Suite 135, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing.
More about Turu's by Timber Pizza Co - 4238 Wilson Blvd, Suite 135
0a306760-6ebc-44b8-a812-a42b41ef71dc image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Chipotle Salad$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
More about Courthaus Social
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fattoush Chopped Salad$9.00
Not a Boring Salad! Served over Romaine.
(VG)(GF)
More about The Renegade
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chopped Salad$18.00
romaine, chickpeas, pickled artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, roasted tomato, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, oregano red wine vinaigrette.
More about The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Chocolate Mousse

Cheeseburgers

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Pudding

Stew

Penne

Cheese Fries

Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (732 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (732 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston