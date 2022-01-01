Cookies in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve cookies
More about Sweet Leaf -
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Leaf -
650 N Quincy St, Arlington
|Cookies
|$1.12
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
More about Sweet Leaf -
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Leaf -
800 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Cookies
|$1.12
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Chocolate Explosion Cookie
|$2.00
when a brownie meets a cookie, the result is this surprising little gem. deep chocolate dough is rolled in confectioners’ sugar, and then baked until the decadent chocolate cookie breaks through the white peaks of sugar crust. seriously.
rated #1 on "the best cookies in nyc" - time out magazine
|Ginger Snap Cookie
|$2.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
traditional cookies baked to chewy, salty-sweet perfection. the taste experience is taken to a new level with the combination of chocolates, sugars and a hint of french sea salt.
More about Ruthie's All-Day
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Individual Cookie
|$2.00
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Linzer Cookie
|$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Sweet Leaf -
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Leaf -
2200 Wilson blvd, arlington
|Cookies
|$1.12
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
More about Old Dominion Pizza Company
PIZZA
Old Dominion Pizza Company
4514 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00