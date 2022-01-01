Cookies in Arlington

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Leaf -

650 N Quincy St, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$1.12
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
More about Sweet Leaf -
Cookies image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Leaf -

800 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 3 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$1.12
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
More about Sweet Leaf -
Chocolate Explosion Cookie image

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Explosion Cookie$2.00
when a brownie meets a cookie, the result is this surprising little gem. deep chocolate dough is rolled in confectioners’ sugar, and then baked until the decadent chocolate cookie breaks through the white peaks of sugar crust. seriously.
rated #1 on "the best cookies in nyc" - time out magazine
Ginger Snap Cookie$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
traditional cookies baked to chewy, salty-sweet perfection. the taste experience is taken to a new level with the combination of chocolates, sugars and a hint of french sea salt.
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Individual Cookie$2.00
More about Ruthie's All-Day
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Linzer Cookie$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Cookies image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Leaf -

2200 Wilson blvd, arlington

Avg 4.5 (538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$1.12
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
More about Sweet Leaf -
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie image

PIZZA

Old Dominion Pizza Company

4514 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Old Dominion Pizza Company
Cookies image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northside Social Arlington

3211 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookies
More about Northside Social Arlington

