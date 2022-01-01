Corn soup in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve corn soup
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Corn Soup
|$12.00
|Grilled Double Cheese Sandwich with Corn Soup
|$14.00
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Corn Soup
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
TNR Cafe
2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Corn Soup
|$11.95
Serves two.
FRENCH FRIES
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Shrimp and Corn chowder soup
|$5.59
shrimp , corn, potatoes, onions, red bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic, salt and pepper.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Young Chow
420 23rd St S, Arlington
|Chicken Corn Soup for 2
|$8.35
Serves for 2.