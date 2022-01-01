Country fried steaks in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve country fried steaks
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Country Fried Steak Sub
|$11.99
With cheese.
|Two Eggs & Country Fried Steak
|$13.99
Available with brown or sausage gravy.
|Country Fried Steak
|$13.99
Available with brown or sausage gravy.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
