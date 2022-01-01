Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country fried steaks in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve country fried steaks

consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
Country Fried Steak Sub$11.99
With cheese.
Two Eggs &amp; Country Fried Steak$13.99
Available with brown or sausage gravy.
Country Fried Steak$13.99
Available with brown or sausage gravy.
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

539 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (2540 reviews)
Country Fried Steak Sub$11.99
With cheese.
Country Fried Steak$13.99
Available with brown or sausage gravy.
Two Eggs &amp; Country Fried Steak$13.99
Available with brown or sausage gravy.
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Sazon Country Fried Steak$13.99
Country fried steak Sazon style with 2 fried eggs over seasoned red skin potatoes sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served on a hot skillet.
More about Cafe Sazon

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Samosa

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Fajitas

Calamari

Garlic Noodles

Pork Chops

Pudding

Churrasco

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston