Crab rolls in Arlington

SUSHI
Rolld
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Rainbow Roll
|$15.50
Crab Stick/Cucumber/Tuna/topped w/Shrimp, Salmon, Avocado, Yellow Tail
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$5.50
|Sake (Salmon) 2 Piece
|$5.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$12.00
Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Asparagus, And Tempura Bits Served With Sweet Black Pepper Sauce And Creamy Tataki
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Takeshi Sushi
2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Cream cheese Crab roll
|$8.00
Crub with cream cheese and cucmber