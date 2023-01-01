Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab sticks in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve crab sticks

Item pic

SUSHI

Roll'd Sushi

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Stick Roll$5.50
More about Roll'd Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar

2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
S- Crab stick$7.00
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Boru Ramen

2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
S- Crab stick$7.00
More about Boru Ramen

