Crispy chicken in Arlington

Flavors Food Truck
1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Hand-Battered all-white meat tenders, fried crispy.. Brioche Bun or Kaiser Roll. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way! Served with Cajun Fries.
|CRISPY CHICKEN TACO
|$4.50
Chiko Shirlington
4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Crispy Chicken Springrolls
|$10.00
Chinese Hot Mustard.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
(3 each) with RAD Ranch
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Jalapeno, pickles, slaw, avocado ranch, potato roll
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Crispy Korean Chicken
|$5.50
Flash Fried and Tossed in Spicy Gochujang BBQ Sauce. Served in a Warm Flour Tortilla.