Crispy chicken in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Flavors Food Truck

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Hand-Battered all-white meat tenders, fried crispy.. Brioche Bun or Kaiser Roll. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way! Served with Cajun Fries.
CRISPY CHICKEN TACO$4.50
More about Flavors Food Truck
Crispy Chicken Springrolls image

 

Chiko Shirlington

4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Springrolls$10.00
Chinese Hot Mustard.
More about Chiko Shirlington
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.00
(3 each) with RAD Ranch
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Jalapeno, pickles, slaw, avocado ranch, potato roll
More about Ruthie's All-Day
Crispy Korean Chicken image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Korean Chicken$5.50
Flash Fried and Tossed in Spicy Gochujang BBQ Sauce. Served in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
More about The Renegade
Crispy Chicken image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

3325 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken$6.99
More about All About Burger

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Salmon

Croissants

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston