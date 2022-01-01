Croissants in Arlington

Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve croissants

Bayou Bakery image

 

Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant$3.50
Ham & Cheese croissants and Almond croissants are only available on weekends!
More about Bayou Bakery
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery image

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant$4.50
made with french grass-fed butter and a sourdough starter, this croissant promises to instantly transport you to your favorite parisian bistro.
Mushroom + Leek Croissant$6.25
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Plain Croissant$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Bacon, Egg Croissant Sandwich image

 

The Cafe by La Cocina VA

918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon, Egg Croissant Sandwich$6.50
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, American Cheese on a Buttery Croissant.
More about The Cafe by La Cocina VA

