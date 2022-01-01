Croissants in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve croissants
Bayou Bakery
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington
|Croissant
|$3.50
Ham & Cheese croissants and Almond croissants are only available on weekends!
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Croissant
|$4.50
made with french grass-fed butter and a sourdough starter, this croissant promises to instantly transport you to your favorite parisian bistro.
|Mushroom + Leek Croissant
|$6.25
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg