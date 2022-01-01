Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Pickled Cucumber Salad$5.00
Pickled Cucumbers With Japanese Rice Vinegar And Sesame
Cucumber Pasta Salad W/Shrimp$9.00
Fresh Cucumber Pasta Style, Red Tobiko And Tiger Shrimp Mixed With Your Choice Of Creamy Tataki Dressing Or Pink Ginger Dressing
More about Yume Sushi
Rocklands BBQ Arlington image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Meat$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
Baked Beans
Mac & Cheese
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
consumer pic

TACOS

bartaco

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
spicy cucumber salad$3.90
cucumbers tossed in garlic, red pepper flakes, cilantro and rice wine vinegar contains: garlic + refined sugar
More about bartaco
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

TNR Cafe

2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (2222 reviews)
TNR cucumber salad$10.00
fresh slice cucumber and some tomatoes mix with our dressing and touch of sesame seed
More about TNR Cafe
consumer pic

TACOS

Bartaco

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
spicy cucumber salad$3.90
cucumbers tossed in garlic, red pepper flakes, cilantro and rice wine vinegar contains: garlic + refined sugar
More about Bartaco
banner pic

 

Bun’d Up

1201 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
Cucumber Salad$5.25
black vinegar, sesame, chili crisps
More about Bun’d Up
banner pic

HOT POT

Mala Tang

3434 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (11684 reviews)
Cucumber Salad$9.95
More about Mala Tang
banner pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's PERi-PERi

1800 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (250 reviews)
Cucumber &amp; Poppy Seed Salad$4.59
Cucumbers and pickled onions tossed in a poppy seed dressing. (216 cal)
More about Nando's PERi-PERi

