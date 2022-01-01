Cucumber salad in Arlington
More about Charga Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Yume Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Pickled Cucumber Salad
|$5.00
Pickled Cucumbers With Japanese Rice Vinegar And Sesame
|Cucumber Pasta Salad W/Shrimp
|$9.00
Fresh Cucumber Pasta Style, Red Tobiko And Tiger Shrimp Mixed With Your Choice Of Creamy Tataki Dressing Or Pink Ginger Dressing
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Three Meat
|$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Baked Beans
|Mac & Cheese
More about bartaco
TACOS
bartaco
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|spicy cucumber salad
|$3.90
cucumbers tossed in garlic, red pepper flakes, cilantro and rice wine vinegar contains: garlic + refined sugar
More about TNR Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
TNR Cafe
2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|TNR cucumber salad
|$10.00
fresh slice cucumber and some tomatoes mix with our dressing and touch of sesame seed
More about Bun’d Up
Bun’d Up
1201 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Cucumber Salad
|$5.25
black vinegar, sesame, chili crisps