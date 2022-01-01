Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve curry

Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
Palette 22 image

TAPAS

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Empanadas$9.00
Khao soi curry chicken, peppers, onions, ginger
More about Palette 22
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery image

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
ROGI - Ballston image

 

rogi @ Ballston

4238 Wilson Blvd , #145, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Keep Calm & Curry On$8.99
Curried Potato, Peas & Carrots. No, we’ve never had a Samosa… why do you ask?
More about rogi @ Ballston
ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery image

 

Happy Eatery

1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fully Loaded Bowl$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
Eggs Rated Banh Mi DH$11.99
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs).
More about Happy Eatery
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
Lyon Hall Burger$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Lyon Hall
T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
Bollywood Bistro Express image

 

Bollywood Bistro Express

4238 WILSON BLVD STE # 160, ARLINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Real curry$12.95
More about Bollywood Bistro Express
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Takeshi Sushi

2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1029 reviews)
Curry Chicken Don$16.00
Japanese curry sauce and fried chicken with rice.
More about Takeshi Sushi
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Masala Express

2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1847 reviews)
Chicken Curry$14.95
Boneless chicken cooked in traditional curry sauce.
Lamb Curry$16.95
Chunks of lamb cooked in onion based curry sauce.
Fish Curry Goan$14.95
Tilapia fish darnes cooked with coriander, cumin, red chili, tamarind, and coconut.
More about Masala Express
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

TNR Cafe

2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (2222 reviews)
Curry Shrimp$22.95
Curry Chicken$17.95
Hot and spicy.
Curry Fried Rice$17.95
More about TNR Cafe
consumer pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD

City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington

3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1338 reviews)
Shrimp Curry$15.95
Shrimp cooked with fresh tomatoes and onions prepared in an authentic sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Curry$14.95
Chicken cooked in house curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Curry$15.95
Lamb cooked in house curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
More about City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Thai Curry Puffs$11.00
Curry minced chicken, potatoes, and onions stuffed in wonton skin, and deep fried until golden brown.
More about Asia Bistro
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Saigon

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3573 reviews)
Penang Curry$17.00
Simmered in spicy red curry sauce with basil leaves and kraffir lime leaves.
Crispy Thai Curry Puffs(3)$9.50
Stuffed with chicken, potato, and veggie. Dipped with Thai chili sauce.
Chicken Sauteed in Creamy Spicy Yellow Curry Sauce$18.00
More about Saigon Saigon
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Noodles & Grill

1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (2430 reviews)
#68 Chicken Curry$17.00
Boneless chicken with curry and onion. All dishes served with steamed rice.
More about Saigon Noodles & Grill
banner pic

SALADS

Aroma Indian Cuisine

4044 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (683 reviews)
Goat Curry$21.00
Bone-in goat / Tomatoes / Ginger / garlic.
Chicken Curry$18.00
Boneless cubes of chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, &amp; ginger. Medium spiced with a special blend of masalas
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Young Chow

420 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
Curry Chicken$14.35
More about Young Chow
banner pic

 

Hunan Gate

4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (578 reviews)
Shrimp Curry$15.99
Chicken Curry$13.99
More about Hunan Gate
banner pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Curry

307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (5656 reviews)
Yellow Curry (No Fish Sauce)$12.95
This classic yellow curry made with potatoes, onion, and tomatoes, and tastes like one of those wonderful curry dishes you can find in the marketplace and streets of Bangkok. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice (Lunch Special)$10.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with yellow curry, eggs, onions, scallion, carrot, pea, and tomatoes. Served with side house salad with ginger sesame dressing and vegetable spring roll (1).
Yellow Curry Fried Rice$17.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with yellow curry, eggs, onions, scallion, carrot, pea, and tomatoes.
More about Thai Curry
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Le Café Market

901 N Nelson St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Comfort Curry Bowl$14.10
Japanese-style veggie curry sauce (onion, carrots, corn) &amp; pieces of fried chicken breast on top of a warm white rice bowl w/ pickled radish on the side.
More about Le Café Market
banner pic

 

Greens N Teff

3203 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
Curry Lentils Stew$6.99
Red lentils sautéed with onion, garlic paste, and turmeric
Curry Split Pea Stew $6.99
Curry split-peas sautéed with onion, garlic paste, and turmeric
More about Greens N Teff
banner pic

RAMEN

Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

3024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1159 reviews)
Basic Curry Plate$10.99
Our house-made curry sauce is made with vegetables only.
More about Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

