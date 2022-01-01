Curry in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve curry
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
TAPAS
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Curry Chicken Empanadas
|$9.00
Khao soi curry chicken, peppers, onions, ginger
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
rogi @ Ballston
4238 Wilson Blvd , #145, Arlington
|Keep Calm & Curry On
|$8.99
Curried Potato, Peas & Carrots. No, we’ve never had a Samosa… why do you ask?
Happy Eatery
1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington
|Fully Loaded Bowl
|$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
|Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
|Eggs Rated Banh Mi DH
|$11.99
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs).
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
|Lyon Hall Burger
|$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
|Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
Bollywood Bistro Express
4238 WILSON BLVD STE # 160, ARLINGTON
|Real curry
|$12.95
SUSHI • RAMEN
Takeshi Sushi
2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Curry Chicken Don
|$16.00
Japanese curry sauce and fried chicken with rice.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Masala Express
2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington
|Chicken Curry
|$14.95
Boneless chicken cooked in traditional curry sauce.
|Lamb Curry
|$16.95
Chunks of lamb cooked in onion based curry sauce.
|Fish Curry Goan
|$14.95
Tilapia fish darnes cooked with coriander, cumin, red chili, tamarind, and coconut.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
TNR Cafe
2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Curry Shrimp
|$22.95
|Curry Chicken
|$17.95
Hot and spicy.
|Curry Fried Rice
|$17.95
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Shrimp Curry
|$15.95
Shrimp cooked with fresh tomatoes and onions prepared in an authentic sauce. Served with basmati rice.
|Chicken Curry
|$14.95
Chicken cooked in house curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
|Lamb Curry
|$15.95
Lamb cooked in house curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Asia Bistro
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Thai Curry Puffs
|$11.00
Curry minced chicken, potatoes, and onions stuffed in wonton skin, and deep fried until golden brown.
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Saigon
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Penang Curry
|$17.00
Simmered in spicy red curry sauce with basil leaves and kraffir lime leaves.
|Crispy Thai Curry Puffs(3)
|$9.50
Stuffed with chicken, potato, and veggie. Dipped with Thai chili sauce.
|Chicken Sauteed in Creamy Spicy Yellow Curry Sauce
|$18.00
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Noodles & Grill
1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|#68 Chicken Curry
|$17.00
Boneless chicken with curry and onion. All dishes served with steamed rice.
SALADS
Aroma Indian Cuisine
4044 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Goat Curry
|$21.00
Bone-in goat / Tomatoes / Ginger / garlic.
|Chicken Curry
|$18.00
Boneless cubes of chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, & ginger. Medium spiced with a special blend of masalas
SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Curry
307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Yellow Curry (No Fish Sauce)
|$12.95
This classic yellow curry made with potatoes, onion, and tomatoes, and tastes like one of those wonderful curry dishes you can find in the marketplace and streets of Bangkok. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
|Yellow Curry Fried Rice (Lunch Special)
|$10.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with yellow curry, eggs, onions, scallion, carrot, pea, and tomatoes. Served with side house salad with ginger sesame dressing and vegetable spring roll (1).
|Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$17.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with yellow curry, eggs, onions, scallion, carrot, pea, and tomatoes.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Le Café Market
901 N Nelson St, Arlington
|Comfort Curry Bowl
|$14.10
Japanese-style veggie curry sauce (onion, carrots, corn) & pieces of fried chicken breast on top of a warm white rice bowl w/ pickled radish on the side.
Greens N Teff
3203 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Curry Lentils Stew
|$6.99
Red lentils sautéed with onion, garlic paste, and turmeric
|Curry Split Pea Stew
|$6.99
Curry split-peas sautéed with onion, garlic paste, and turmeric