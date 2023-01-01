Arlington restaurants you'll love
Rustico - Ballston
4075 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Meatballs & Ricotta
|$10.00
tomato braised meatballs, whipped ricotta, parmesan, basil
|Sgt. Pepperoni
|$18.00
san marzano sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mike's hot honey, pecorino romano
|Rustico Wings
|$15.00
mild, bbq, or spicy, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Rus Uz
1000 N. Randolph St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Borsch
|$12.00
A rich Russian style beets and cabbage soup with chunks of beef, served with sour cream on top
|Chebureki
|$9.00
A deep-fried turnover with a filling of seasoned ground beef and onions. It is made with a single round piece of dough folded over the filling in a half-moon shape. Served with sour cream.
|Plov
|$21.00
The national dish of Uzbekistan. A flavorful rice dish mixed with carrots, chickpeas, raisins, spices and lamb that will surely satisfy any food craving you may have
Uncommon Luncheonette - 1028 North Garfield Street
1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$12.50
two smash patties topped with American cheese, house burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion on potato bun
|Italian Combo
|$12.50
rosemary ham, salami & mortadella served on Italian roll with LTO, calabrian pepper relish, mayo, herb oil/vinegar
|The Rachel
|$13.50
smoked turkey with house sauce, swiss cheese, coleslaw on marbled rye
Inca Social - Arlington
1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|CAUSAS
|$0.00
Cold or lightly fried pillars of our lime and aji amarillo infused mashed potato with your choice of toppings
|ARROZ CON POLLO
|$18.00
“Rice & Chicken” simmered in cilantro, herbs and vegetables.
|TEQUEÑOS
|$10.00
Queso fresco inside wonton wraps, flash fried served with our jalapeño tomatillo sauce.
Basic Burger - Pentagon Row
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Basic Hamburger
|$8.29
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
|$6.59
Your choice of Traditional New York Bagel with 2 fried eggs, bacon, and American cheese
|Beyond Plant Based Burger
|$10.99
Plant based burger made of peas, rice, and mung bean. Grilled and served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun. Go bunless and no sauce for a gluten free Vegan option
Copperwood Tavern
4021 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Half Tavern Salad
|$7.00
|Baby Kale & Romaine Caesar
|$12.00
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$12.00
Hanabi Ramen
3024 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington
|Popular items
|Beef Udon
|$14.99
Udon served with sukiyaki style beef with caramelized white onion and tempura crumb bits in udon dashi from Fukuoka japan
|Chicken Katsu Bento
|$15.99
Chicken katsu (breaded chicken cutlet) served with shredded cabbage covered with house-made carrot dressing, sautéed vegetables with pasta, and a bowl of steamed rice, served with house-made tonkatsu sauce
|House Brew Iced Green Tea
|$2.50
Mumu Cafe - 1924 N Uhle st
1924 N Uhle st, Arlington
|Popular items
|Caprese Toast
|$12.00
Avocado mash, fresh mozz, diced tomato, fresh basil, aged balsamic vinaigrette, and extra virgin olive oil all over a toasted sourdough bread
|16oz Latte
|$4.50
16oz cup
|Avocado Everything Toast
|$9.25
Avocado mash, cream cheese, everything bagel seasoning over a toasted sourdough
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Popular items
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$14.29
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$15.29
sour dough bread • chicken breast• buffalo sauce drizzle of ranch • mozzarella cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.29
fried chicken • lettuce • tomatoes • ranch • buffalo sauce sun-dried tomato tortilla
Chiko Shirlington - Shirlington
4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Popular items
|Korean Garden Noodles
|$17.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
|Crispy Chicken Springrolls
|$11.00
Chinese Hot Mustard.
|Pork & Kimchi Potstickers
|$10.00
Sesame Dipping Sauce.
Our Mom Eugenia - Shirlington
4044 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$15.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, olives and whole feta with oregano, olive oil and vinegar.
|Moussaká
|$28.00
Layers of eggplant, zucchini, potato and ground beef topped with light bechamel.
|Fáva
|$8.00
Yellow split peas with olive oil, fresh lemon juice, red onions and parsley.
Cafe Colline - Arlington, VA
4536 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Popular items
|Salad Maison
|$10.00
bibb & gem lettuces, fines herbs, shaved radish, bistro vinaigrette
|Onion Soup Gratinée
|$14.00
gruyère crouton
|Loup de Mer
|$28.00
sea bass, french beans, fennel soubise, almond-caper beurre noisette
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Popular items
|Pub Burger
|$15.00
1/2lb prime beef with fried onions, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on brioche bun. Served with hand cut fries.
|.5L Solace Partly Cloudy IPA 7.5%
|$8.00
New England Style IPA w/ floral, citrus, and slight tropical notes. Solid IPA
|Cubano
|$14.00
Roasted pork loin, cured pork belly, swiss cheese on a sub roll with pickes and a spicy mustard mayo. Served with hand cut fries.
A Modo Mio - 5555 Lee Highway
5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Popular items
|Paccheri alla bolognese - for 1
|$19.00
Paccheri with meat sauce
|Margherita pizza Family- 16''
|$25.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
|House salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce,cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, mushrooms, with limonetta dressing
Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Popular items
|Chicken Panini
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Bacon & Cheddar Burger*
|$9.00
Brisket ground beef patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Gluten.
|Yes, I need cutlery and napkins!
|$0.00
Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington
|Popular items
|Beignets
|$4.00
The Donut of New Orleans, 3 per order, fried in 100% Peanut Oil
|Mr. T
|$11.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
|Bayou BLT
|$11.50
Double cut smoked bacon, oven-cured tomatoes, greens, mayo, toasted white bread
Meridian Pint - 6035 Wilson Blvd
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Meridian Nachos
|$11.99
|Chicken Bowl
|$15.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
Chase The Submarine
1201 S Joyce St STE F001, Arlington
|Popular items
|Pepperoni and Turkey
|$11.50
Pepperoni, Roasted Turkey Breast, Provolone, Lettuce, Pepperoncini, Roasted Tomato Aioli
|Marinated Mushroom
|$11.50
Portabello, Roma Tomatoes, Piquillo Peppers, Alfalfa Sprouts, Mushroom Aioli
|Italian
|$12.50
Provolone, Mortadella, Capicola, Ham, Lettuce, Oil + Vinegar
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls
4017 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Connecticut Roll
|$20.00
Sweet lobster served warm with butter in our New England split-top roll
|Cape Cod Chips
|$2.00
Cape Cod Original Potato chips
|Taste of Maine
|$27.00
"A Taste of Maine" is a curated menu of our most popular items, all at a special price; includes one starter, entrée, drink and dessert. Add Bar Harbor style or additional extras to any meal for just a little more.
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|6pc Vegan Wings
|$12.99
To order dipping sauces, please go to "extras".
|14pc Vegan Wings
|$26.99
To order dipping sauces, please go to "extras".
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
|$0.00
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Roll'd Sushi
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|The Tempura
|$12.50
Shrimp Tempura / Crab Stick / Avocado / Scallions / Spicy Mayo
|Phoenix Roll
|$14.50
Shrimp Tempura/Avocado/topped w/Spicy Tuna, Masago, Tempura Flakes
|Ballston Roll
|$13.50
Shrimp Tempura/Avocado/Eel Sauce/topped w/Seared Salmon
Osteria da Nino
2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON
|Popular items
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$21.00
House made and dried thick spaghetti, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
|Aranchini
|$12.00
Classic Sicilian saffron risotto balls, beef, pork, veal ragu, mozzarella, peas
|Garganelli Casarecci
|$23.00
Italian sausage, speck, porchini, sage, light taleggio cream sauce
Charga
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken
|$11.00
Our Fresh Crispy Chicken dipped in our super spicy honey sauce, comes on Brioche bun with side of Cole Slaw
|Charga 1/4
|$6.00
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Popular items
|Quinoa & Lentil Burger
|$13.00
Harissa, feta, cucumber V
|BLT
|$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
|Burger
|$15.00
Two local beef patties, American and cheddar, letuce, tomato, dijonaise, house pickle chips, brioche
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Popular items
|Jeff Roll
|$10.00
Avocado, Crunchy Top With Salmon, Spicy Mayo Seared, Serve With Eel Sauce
|Yume Roll
|$10.00
Spicy Tuna And Avocado Topped With Seared Tuna And Jalapeno Served With Spicy Mayo And Eel Sauce And Tempura Bits
|Peter Roll
|$10.00
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Seared Tuna, Served With Eel Sauce And Carpaccio Sauce
Guapo's Restaurant - Arlington
4028 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso
|$9.95
Cheese dip. Served with corn tortillas chips.
|Tostada Laredo (Taco Salad)
|$14.95
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Topped with avocado, sour cream, and shredded cheese. **please note - Changes may incur an additional cost
|Quesadilla
|$15.95
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese with your choice of protein. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|E. FUSILLI-SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO
|$27.50
Hand Picked Jumbo Sea Scallops, Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels
|E. WHOLE GREEK BRONZINO
|$39.50
Served with EVO Oil, Your Choice of Two Sides
|KALAMATA-AGED GREEK FETA CHEESE
|$7.00
Mixed Baby Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Basil Lemon Vinaigrette
First Down Sports Bar and Grill
4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Popular items
|6 Traditional Wings (1 Flavor Max)
|$8.99
Bone-in chicken wings fried and shaken in your choice of any of our "Bring The Heat" flavor sauces served with veggies and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$8.99
Mac & Cheese just got better, stuffed into battered bite sized triangles
|French Fries
|$5.50
French fries
Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Popular items
|Fresh Rolls
|$8.95
Fresh salad, avocado,tofu, vermicelli, and cucumber served with 54's peanut sauce
|Tom Ka
|$4.95
Spicy lemongrass soup with coconut milk, mushrooms, cilantro, and lime
|Panang
|$14.95
Panang curry and creamy coconut milk, served with steamed broccoli
Booeymonger - Ballston
1010 N Glebe Road, Arlington
|Popular items
|The Fifth Avenue
|$11.99
Hot pastrami, mushrooms, provolone, mustard on baguette
|Reuben
|$11.99
hot corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss, russian dressing on toasted rye
|Booey Wraps
|$12.50
Grilled chopped chicken, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, in spinach tortilla