Arlington restaurants you'll love

Arlington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Arlington

Must-try Arlington restaurants

Banner pic

 

Rustico - Ballston

4075 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs & Ricotta$10.00
tomato braised meatballs, whipped ricotta, parmesan, basil
Sgt. Pepperoni$18.00
san marzano sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mike's hot honey, pecorino romano
Rustico Wings$15.00
mild, bbq, or spicy, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Rustico - Ballston
Rus Uz image

 

Rus Uz

1000 N. Randolph St, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Borsch$12.00
A rich Russian style beets and cabbage soup with chunks of beef, served with sour cream on top
Chebureki$9.00
A deep-fried turnover with a filling of seasoned ground beef and onions. It is made with a single round piece of dough folded over the filling in a half-moon shape. Served with sour cream.
Plov$21.00
The national dish of Uzbekistan. A flavorful rice dish mixed with carrots, chickpeas, raisins, spices and lamb that will surely satisfy any food craving you may have
More about Rus Uz
Banner pic

 

Uncommon Luncheonette - 1028 North Garfield Street

1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smash Burger$12.50
two smash patties topped with American cheese, house burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion on potato bun
Italian Combo$12.50
rosemary ham, salami & mortadella served on Italian roll with LTO, calabrian pepper relish, mayo, herb oil/vinegar
The Rachel$13.50
smoked turkey with house sauce, swiss cheese, coleslaw on marbled rye
More about Uncommon Luncheonette - 1028 North Garfield Street
Inca Social - Arlington image

 

Inca Social - Arlington

1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CAUSAS$0.00
Cold or lightly fried pillars of our lime and aji amarillo infused mashed potato with your choice of toppings
ARROZ CON POLLO$18.00
“Rice & Chicken” simmered in cilantro, herbs and vegetables.
TEQUEÑOS$10.00
Queso fresco inside wonton wraps, flash fried served with our jalapeño tomatillo sauce.
More about Inca Social - Arlington
Basic Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basic Burger - Pentagon Row

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Basic Hamburger$8.29
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel$6.59
Your choice of Traditional New York Bagel with 2 fried eggs, bacon, and American cheese
Beyond Plant Based Burger$10.99
Plant based burger made of peas, rice, and mung bean. Grilled and served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun. Go bunless and no sauce for a gluten free Vegan option
More about Basic Burger - Pentagon Row
Consumer pic

 

Copperwood Tavern

4021 Campbell Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Half Tavern Salad$7.00
Baby Kale & Romaine Caesar$12.00
Fried Green Tomatoes$12.00
More about Copperwood Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Hanabi Ramen

3024 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Udon$14.99
Udon served with sukiyaki style beef with caramelized white onion and tempura crumb bits in udon dashi from Fukuoka japan
Chicken Katsu Bento$15.99
Chicken katsu (breaded chicken cutlet) served with shredded cabbage covered with house-made carrot dressing, sautéed vegetables with pasta, and a bowl of steamed rice, served with house-made tonkatsu sauce
House Brew Iced Green Tea$2.50
More about Hanabi Ramen
Mumu Cafe image

 

Mumu Cafe - 1924 N Uhle st

1924 N Uhle st, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caprese Toast$12.00
Avocado mash, fresh mozz, diced tomato, fresh basil, aged balsamic vinaigrette, and extra virgin olive oil all over a toasted sourdough bread
16oz Latte$4.50
16oz cup
Avocado Everything Toast$9.25
Avocado mash, cream cheese, everything bagel seasoning over a toasted sourdough
More about Mumu Cafe - 1924 N Uhle st
Crafthouse image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Craft Your Own Burger$14.29
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$15.29
sour dough bread • chicken breast• buffalo sauce drizzle of ranch • mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.29
fried chicken • lettuce • tomatoes • ranch • buffalo sauce sun-dried tomato tortilla
More about Crafthouse
Consumer pic

 

Chiko Shirlington - Shirlington

4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Korean Garden Noodles$17.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
Crispy Chicken Springrolls$11.00
Chinese Hot Mustard.
Pork & Kimchi Potstickers$10.00
Sesame Dipping Sauce.
More about Chiko Shirlington - Shirlington
Consumer pic

 

Our Mom Eugenia - Shirlington

4044 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Greek Salad$15.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, olives and whole feta with oregano, olive oil and vinegar.
Moussaká$28.00
Layers of eggplant, zucchini, potato and ground beef topped with light bechamel.
Fáva$8.00
Yellow split peas with olive oil, fresh lemon juice, red onions and parsley.
More about Our Mom Eugenia - Shirlington
Cafe Colline image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Colline - Arlington, VA

4536 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salad Maison$10.00
bibb & gem lettuces, fines herbs, shaved radish, bistro vinaigrette
Onion Soup Gratinée$14.00
gruyère crouton
Loup de Mer$28.00
sea bass, french beans, fennel soubise, almond-caper beurre noisette
More about Cafe Colline - Arlington, VA
The Bronson Bierhall image

 

The Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pub Burger$15.00
1/2lb prime beef with fried onions, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on brioche bun. Served with hand cut fries.
.5L Solace Partly Cloudy IPA 7.5%$8.00
New England Style IPA w/ floral, citrus, and slight tropical notes. Solid IPA
Cubano$14.00
Roasted pork loin, cured pork belly, swiss cheese on a sub roll with pickes and a spicy mustard mayo. Served with hand cut fries.
More about The Bronson Bierhall
A Modo Mio image

 

A Modo Mio - 5555 Lee Highway

5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Paccheri alla bolognese - for 1$19.00
Paccheri with meat sauce
Margherita pizza Family- 16''$25.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
House salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce,cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, mushrooms, with limonetta dressing
More about A Modo Mio - 5555 Lee Highway
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets - Shirlington

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Panini$16.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Bacon & Cheddar Burger*$9.00
Brisket ground beef patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Gluten.
Yes, I need cutlery and napkins!$0.00
More about Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
Bayou Bakery image

 

Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beignets$4.00
The Donut of New Orleans, 3 per order, fried in 100% Peanut Oil
Mr. T$11.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
Bayou BLT$11.50
Double cut smoked bacon, oven-cured tomatoes, greens, mayo, toasted white bread
More about Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint - 6035 Wilson Blvd

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meridian Nachos$11.99
Chicken Bowl$15.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.99
More about Meridian Pint - 6035 Wilson Blvd
Banner pic

 

Chase The Submarine

1201 S Joyce St STE F001, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni and Turkey$11.50
Pepperoni, Roasted Turkey Breast, Provolone, Lettuce, Pepperoncini, Roasted Tomato Aioli
Marinated Mushroom$11.50
Portabello, Roma Tomatoes, Piquillo Peppers, Alfalfa Sprouts, Mushroom Aioli
Italian$12.50
Provolone, Mortadella, Capicola, Ham, Lettuce, Oil + Vinegar
More about Chase The Submarine
Consumer pic

 

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls

4017 Campbell Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Connecticut Roll$20.00
Sweet lobster served warm with butter in our New England split-top roll
Cape Cod Chips$2.00
Cape Cod Original Potato chips
Taste of Maine$27.00
"A Taste of Maine" is a curated menu of our most popular items, all at a special price; includes one starter, entrée, drink and dessert. Add Bar Harbor style or additional extras to any meal for just a little more.
More about Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls
Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6pc Vegan Wings$12.99
To order dipping sauces, please go to "extras".
14pc Vegan Wings$26.99
To order dipping sauces, please go to "extras".
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich$0.00
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Roll'd Sushi

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Tempura$12.50
Shrimp Tempura / Crab Stick / Avocado / Scallions / Spicy Mayo
Phoenix Roll$14.50
Shrimp Tempura/Avocado/topped w/Spicy Tuna, Masago, Tempura Flakes
Ballston Roll$13.50
Shrimp Tempura/Avocado/Eel Sauce/topped w/Seared Salmon
More about Roll'd Sushi
Osteria da Nino image

FRENCH FRIES

Osteria da Nino

2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON

Avg 4.3 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti Carbonara$21.00
House made and dried thick spaghetti, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
Aranchini$12.00
Classic Sicilian saffron risotto balls, beef, pork, veal ragu, mozzarella, peas
Garganelli Casarecci$23.00
Italian sausage, speck, porchini, sage, light taleggio cream sauce
More about Osteria da Nino
Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken$11.00
Our Fresh Crispy Chicken dipped in our super spicy honey sauce, comes on Brioche bun with side of Cole Slaw
Charga 1/4$6.00
More about Charga
Consumer pic

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quinoa & Lentil Burger$13.00
Harissa, feta, cucumber V
BLT$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
Burger$15.00
Two local beef patties, American and cheddar, letuce, tomato, dijonaise, house pickle chips, brioche
More about The Freshman
Yume Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jeff Roll$10.00
Avocado, Crunchy Top With Salmon, Spicy Mayo Seared, Serve With Eel Sauce
Yume Roll$10.00
Spicy Tuna And Avocado Topped With Seared Tuna And Jalapeno Served With Spicy Mayo And Eel Sauce And Tempura Bits
Peter Roll$10.00
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Seared Tuna, Served With Eel Sauce And Carpaccio Sauce
More about Yume Sushi
Banner pic

 

Guapo's Restaurant - Arlington

4028 Campbell Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso$9.95
Cheese dip. Served with corn tortillas chips.
Tostada Laredo (Taco Salad)$14.95
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Topped with avocado, sour cream, and shredded cheese. **please note - Changes may incur an additional cost
Quesadilla$15.95
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese with your choice of protein. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Guapo's Restaurant - Arlington
Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
E. FUSILLI-SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO$27.50
Hand Picked Jumbo Sea Scallops, Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels
E. WHOLE GREEK BRONZINO$39.50
Served with EVO Oil, Your Choice of Two Sides
KALAMATA-AGED GREEK FETA CHEESE$7.00
Mixed Baby Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Basil Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
Consumer pic

 

First Down Sports Bar and Grill

4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6 Traditional Wings (1 Flavor Max)$8.99
Bone-in chicken wings fried and shaken in your choice of any of our "Bring The Heat" flavor sauces served with veggies and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Mac & Cheese Bites$8.99
Mac & Cheese just got better, stuffed into battered bite sized triangles
French Fries$5.50
French fries
More about First Down Sports Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar

2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresh Rolls$8.95
Fresh salad, avocado,tofu, vermicelli, and cucumber served with 54's peanut sauce
Tom Ka$4.95
Spicy lemongrass soup with coconut milk, mushrooms, cilantro, and lime
Panang$14.95
Panang curry and creamy coconut milk, served with steamed broccoli
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Booeymonger - Ballston

1010 N Glebe Road, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Fifth Avenue$11.99
Hot pastrami, mushrooms, provolone, mustard on baguette
Reuben$11.99
hot corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss, russian dressing on toasted rye
Booey Wraps$12.50
Grilled chopped chicken, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, in spinach tortilla
More about Booeymonger - Ballston

