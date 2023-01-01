Custard in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve custard
More about Chiko Shirlington - Shirlington
Chiko Shirlington - Shirlington
4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Sesame Custard
|$10.00
Kefir Lime, Blueberry Compote, Infused Basil Seeds.
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Custard Sticky Rice
|$7.49
|Pumpkin coconut custard
|$6.49
Custard and pumpkin lovers can unite over this dessert that takes full advantage of chestnut-like texture and natural sugars