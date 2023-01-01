Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve custard

Consumer pic

 

Chiko Shirlington - Shirlington

4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sesame Custard$10.00
Kefir Lime, Blueberry Compote, Infused Basil Seeds.
More about Chiko Shirlington - Shirlington
Consumer pic

 

Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar

2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Custard Sticky Rice$7.49
Pumpkin coconut custard$6.49
Custard and pumpkin lovers can unite over this dessert that takes full advantage of chestnut-like texture and natural sugars
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant image

 

Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Custard$2.00
Rhubarb & custard$10.00
More about Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Tuna Rolls

Garlic Knots

Chicken Parmesan

Chopped Salad

Eel

Tikka Masala

Burritos

Ground Beef Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (191 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston