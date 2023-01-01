Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Item pic

 

Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar

2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Noodles Bowl$11.50
Spicy pan-fried wide rice noodles sautéed with onions, tomatoes, basil, bell peppers in spicy chili garlic sauce
Drunken Noodles Jae$13.95
Wide rice noodles with fried tofu, tomatoes, bell peppers and fresh basil stir-fried in chili-garlic sauce
Drunken Noodles$13.95
Spicy pan-fried wide rice noodles sautéed with onions, tomatoes, basil, bell peppers in spicy chili garlic sauce
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodles$11.99
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with sweet bell peppers, onions, scallions, sweet basil, chili and garlic sauce.
Vegetarian Option – Mixed Veggies & Fried Tofu.
Drunken Noodles$0.00
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with sweet bell peppers, onions, scallions, sweet basil, chili and garlic sauce.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
Consumer pic

 

Padaek - 2931 South Glebe Road

2931 South Glebe Road, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
DRUNKEN NOODLES (G / V)$18.00
Wok tossed fresh rice noodles, chicken/pork/tofu chili-garlic sauce, basil, bell peppers, onions
More about Padaek - 2931 South Glebe Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Turkey Reuben

Steak Tacos

Gnocchi

Sweet Corn

Falafel Wraps

Carne Asada

Milkshakes

Stew

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (892 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (892 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (492 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston