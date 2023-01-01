Drunken noodles in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve drunken noodles
Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Drunken Noodles Bowl
|$11.50
Spicy pan-fried wide rice noodles sautéed with onions, tomatoes, basil, bell peppers in spicy chili garlic sauce
|Drunken Noodles Jae
|$13.95
Wide rice noodles with fried tofu, tomatoes, bell peppers and fresh basil stir-fried in chili-garlic sauce
|Drunken Noodles
|$13.95
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Drunken Noodles
|$11.99
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with sweet bell peppers, onions, scallions, sweet basil, chili and garlic sauce.
Vegetarian Option – Mixed Veggies & Fried Tofu.
|Drunken Noodles
|$0.00
