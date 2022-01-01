Dumplings in Arlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chiko Shirlington

4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
Orange-ish Chicken$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
Korean Garden Noodles$16.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
More about Chiko Shirlington
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Rolld

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rainbow Roll$15.50
Crab Stick/Cucumber/Tuna/topped w/Shrimp, Salmon, Avocado, Yellow Tail
Spicy Tuna Roll$5.50
Sake (Salmon) 2 Piece$5.00
More about Rolld
T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fatty Matty$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
Grandpa Bob$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
The Colonel$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about Assembly
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

TNR Cafe

2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (2222 reviews)
Steamed Dumplings$11.95
Six pieces.
Pan Fried Dumplings$11.95
More about TNR Cafe
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Steamed Shu-Mai Dumpling$10.00
Home made wrapper stuffed with shrimp, chicken, and vegetables, topped with crab meat, and steamed to perfection.
More about Asia Bistro
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Saigon

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3573 reviews)
Shu Mai Dumpling$9.00
Handmade shu mai dumpling stuffed with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables. Topped with crab meat. Steamed to perfection and served with light soy.
More about Saigon Saigon
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Young Chow

420 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
Shrimp Dumplings (6)$7.95
Steamed Dumplings (6)$8.35
Fried Dumplings (6)$8.35
More about Young Chow
banner pic

 

Hunan Gate

4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (578 reviews)
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings$7.95
Chives with Shrimp Dumpling 韭菜虾仁水饺$7.95
Fried Pork Dumplings$7.95
More about Hunan Gate
banner pic

HOT POT

Mala Tang

3434 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (11684 reviews)
Chengdu Beef Dumpling$9.95
Zhong's Pork Dumplings$9.95
Steamed Only
More about Mala Tang
banner pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Curry

307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (5656 reviews)
Steamed Thai Chicken Dumpling$7.95
Wonton skin stuffed with seasoned minced chicken. Steamed and served with homemade dumpling sauce.
Side Dumpling Sauce$0.50
Crispy Fried Thai Chicken Dumpling$7.95
Deep fried wonton skin stuffed with seasoned minced chicken. Served with homemade dumpling sauce.
More about Thai Curry
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Kobe Dumpling$10.40
Steamed or fried. Dumpling sauce.
More about Sushi Rock

