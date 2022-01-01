Dumplings in Arlington
Chiko Shirlington
4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Cumin Lamb Stir Fry
|$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
|Orange-ish Chicken
|$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
|Korean Garden Noodles
|$16.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
Rolld
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Rainbow Roll
|$15.50
Crab Stick/Cucumber/Tuna/topped w/Shrimp, Salmon, Avocado, Yellow Tail
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$5.50
|Sake (Salmon) 2 Piece
|$5.00
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Fatty Matty
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
|Grandpa Bob
|$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
|The Colonel
|$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
TNR Cafe
2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Steamed Dumplings
|$11.95
Six pieces.
|Pan Fried Dumplings
|$11.95
Asia Bistro
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Steamed Shu-Mai Dumpling
|$10.00
Home made wrapper stuffed with shrimp, chicken, and vegetables, topped with crab meat, and steamed to perfection.
Saigon Saigon
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Shu Mai Dumpling
|$9.00
Handmade shu mai dumpling stuffed with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables. Topped with crab meat. Steamed to perfection and served with light soy.
Young Chow
420 23rd St S, Arlington
|Shrimp Dumplings (6)
|$7.95
|Steamed Dumplings (6)
|$8.35
|Fried Dumplings (6)
|$8.35
Hunan Gate
4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Steamed Vegetable Dumplings
|$7.95
|Chives with Shrimp Dumpling 韭菜虾仁水饺
|$7.95
|Fried Pork Dumplings
|$7.95
Mala Tang
3434 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Chengdu Beef Dumpling
|$9.95
|Zhong's Pork Dumplings
|$9.95
Steamed Only
Thai Curry
307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Steamed Thai Chicken Dumpling
|$7.95
Wonton skin stuffed with seasoned minced chicken. Steamed and served with homemade dumpling sauce.
|Side Dumpling Sauce
|$0.50
|Crispy Fried Thai Chicken Dumpling
|$7.95
Deep fried wonton skin stuffed with seasoned minced chicken. Served with homemade dumpling sauce.