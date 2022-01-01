Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve eel

Yume Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Eel Sauce$1.00
More about Yume Sushi
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Takeshi Sushi

2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1029 reviews)
Eel and Avocado Roll$8.50
Six to eight pieces.
Eel Roll$10.00
Six to eight pieces.
Eel Sushi$8.00
Unagi. Two pieces.
More about Takeshi Sushi
consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington

4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (7793 reviews)
Unakyu Roll (Eel)$8.45
6 pieces per order. Grilled freshwater eel and cucumber with eel sauce.
Eel Sushi$7.25
Unagi. Two pieces.
Eel Sashimi$7.25
Unagi. Two pieces.
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
consumer pic

POKE

Poké it Up

4401 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
Eel Bowl$19.99
Eel Bowl$19.99
Eel, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, sesame seed, masago eggs, tempura flakes, and eel sauce. Served with spring mix.
More about Poké it Up
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Eel / Avocado / Cucumber$9.00
Eel Nigiri$9.00
Unagi. Two pieces per order.
More about Asia Bistro
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Eel and Avocado Roll$10.40
Fresh Water Eel$7.80
Two pieces.
More about Sushi Rock

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Pudding

Pork Chops

Steak Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Chicken Tikka Masala

Cannolis

Turkey Burgers

Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston