Eel in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve eel
More about Yume Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Eel Sauce
|$1.00
More about Takeshi Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Takeshi Sushi
2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Eel and Avocado Roll
|$8.50
Six to eight pieces.
|Eel Roll
|$10.00
Six to eight pieces.
|Eel Sushi
|$8.00
Unagi. Two pieces.
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Unakyu Roll (Eel)
|$8.45
6 pieces per order. Grilled freshwater eel and cucumber with eel sauce.
|Eel Sushi
|$7.25
Unagi. Two pieces.
|Eel Sashimi
|$7.25
Unagi. Two pieces.
More about Poké it Up
POKE
Poké it Up
4401 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Eel Bowl
|$19.99
|Eel Bowl
|$19.99
Eel, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, sesame seed, masago eggs, tempura flakes, and eel sauce. Served with spring mix.
More about Asia Bistro
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Asia Bistro
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Eel / Avocado / Cucumber
|$9.00
|Eel Nigiri
|$9.00
Unagi. Two pieces per order.