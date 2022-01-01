Egg rolls in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve egg rolls
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Three Meat
|$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Baked Beans
|Mac & Cheese
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington
|PORK ROLL, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Pork roll (Taylor ham), eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
|Prime Brisket
|$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
FRENCH FRIES
El Fuego
2300 N Pershing Dr, Arlington
|Aji de Gallina Egg Rolls
|$8.00
Aji de gallina dish, all wrapped up on an egg roll with fresh farmers cheese. 2 per order.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
TNR Cafe
2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Vegetable Egg Roll
|$5.95
Two pieces.
|Beef Egg Roll
|$5.95
Two pieces.
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Noodles & Grill
1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|#1 Crispy Egg Rolls (Two Pieces)
|$7.50
Fried rolls with shrimp, pork, onion, egg, mushroom, carrot, and noodles.
|#64a. Vermicelli with Veggies Crispy Egg Roll
|$15.00
Bun Cha Gio Chay
|#2 Veggies Egg Rolls (Two Pieces)
|$7.50
Fried rolls with taro, tofu, onion, egg, mushroom, carrot, and noodles.