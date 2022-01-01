Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve egg rolls

Rocklands BBQ Arlington image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Meat$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
Baked Beans
Mac & Cheese
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1851 N. Moore St, Arlington

Avg 4 (125 reviews)
Takeout
PORK ROLL, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork roll (Taylor ham), eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Consumer pic

 

Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Spare Ribs$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
Prime Brisket$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
Slider Rolls - Per Piece$0.35
Individually priced rolls
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

El Fuego

2300 N Pershing Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (973 reviews)
Aji de Gallina Egg Rolls$8.00
Aji de gallina dish, all wrapped up on an egg roll with fresh farmers cheese. 2 per order.
More about El Fuego
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

TNR Cafe

2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (2222 reviews)
Vegetable Egg Roll$5.95
Two pieces.
Beef Egg Roll$5.95
Two pieces.
More about TNR Cafe
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Noodles & Grill

1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (2430 reviews)
#1 Crispy Egg Rolls (Two Pieces)$7.50
Fried rolls with shrimp, pork, onion, egg, mushroom, carrot, and noodles.
#64a. Vermicelli with Veggies Crispy Egg Roll$15.00
Bun Cha Gio Chay
#2 Veggies Egg Rolls (Two Pieces)$7.50
Fried rolls with taro, tofu, onion, egg, mushroom, carrot, and noodles.
More about Saigon Noodles & Grill
banner pic

 

Hunan Gate

4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (578 reviews)
Egg Rolls$4.95
More about Hunan Gate
banner pic

HOT POT

Mala Tang

3434 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (11684 reviews)
Beef Egg Rolls$5.95
More about Mala Tang

