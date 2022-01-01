Egg sandwiches in Arlington
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|BLT
|$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
Earl's Sandwiches
2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Pork and Fries
(Fries are served inside the sandwich)
Pork loin, chipotle mayo, french fries, roasted red peppers, sweet pickles and chopped onions on grilled ciabatta.
|Turkey Cranberry
Turkey breast, cranberry relish, mayo and lettuce on grilled multigrain.
|Honorary Doctorate
Freshly roasted turkey breast, provolone, avocado, mixed greens and sundried tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs
|$26.00
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
|Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Northside Social Arlington
3211 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|House-Made Bacon & Poached Egg Sandwich
|$6.75
Maple butter, frisée on honey IPA roll.
The Cafe by La Cocina VA
918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2, Arlington
|Egg White English Muffin Sandwich
|$5.50
Scrambled Egg Whites, Veggie Sausage, Avocado Mash on a Toasted English Muffin.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington
|Egg Sandwich
|$5.25
Eggs cooked to your liking.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Natural Cafe
850 N Randolph St, Arlington
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$7.30
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Egg Sandwich Sand
|$6.69
COOKIES • PASTRY
For Five Coffee Roasters
2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Steak + Eggs Breakfast Sandwich
|$20.95
Jicama, Arugula, Skirt Steak, Sunnyside-up Egg, Parmesan, Pumpkin Pesto Sauce, Ciabatta Roll
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Egg Sandwich Sand
|$6.69
Commonwealth Joe
520 12th St S, Arlington
|Turkey Sausage & Egg White Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.99
Made fresh locally from Wellfound Foods
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Sazon
4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Egg, Cheese, and Veggies Sandwich
|$6.49
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with a side of homestyle potatoes.
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with a side of homestyle potatoes.
|Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with a side of homestyle potatoes.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St S, Arlington
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with a side of homestyle potatoes.
|Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with a side of homestyle potatoes.
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with a side of homestyle potatoes.