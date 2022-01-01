Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve enchiladas

Mexicali Blues Inc image

 

Mexicali Blues Inc

2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexicali Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
Empanadas$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
Pupusas$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Enchilada Mole Verde$15.35
Enchilada 2 Moles$15.35
Enchilada Verdes$12.10
Favorite. Three enchiladas. WE MADE ONLY WE CORN TORTILLA,Topped with green chile sauce, lettuce and crumbled queso fresco and a side of sour cream
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5446 reviews)
Cheese &amp; Onion Enchiladas$15.99
Choose between two or three cheese enchiladas with homemade salsa carne. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.
Chicken Enchiladas$16.56
Choose between two or three chicken enchiladas with creamy hatch chili sauce. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.
Family Enchilada Meal for 4 with Margaritas
Choice of 4 Swirls or Frozen Margaritas Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole 3 beef enchiladas with agave queso, 3 cheese enchiladas with salsa carne, 2 chicken enchiladas with creamy hatch chile sauce Mexican rice and beans Churros
More about Uncle Julio's
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Enchiladas$3.65
Tortilla with chicken and beef topped with a cabbage salad.
Egg Enchilada Hondurena$8.66
Round hard shell corn tortilla with scrambled eggs topped with a cabbage salad, a sliced hard boiled egg, and a tomato based sauce.
More about Cafe Sazon

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Soup

Lobsters

Omelettes

Banana Pudding

Short Ribs

Baklava

Italian Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston