Enchiladas in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
Mexicali Blues Inc
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Mexicali Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
|Empanadas
|$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
|Pupusas
|$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Enchilada Mole Verde
|$15.35
|Enchilada 2 Moles
|$15.35
|Enchilada Verdes
|$12.10
Favorite. Three enchiladas. WE MADE ONLY WE CORN TORTILLA,Topped with green chile sauce, lettuce and crumbled queso fresco and a side of sour cream
More about Uncle Julio's
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Cheese & Onion Enchiladas
|$15.99
Choose between two or three cheese enchiladas with homemade salsa carne. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.56
Choose between two or three chicken enchiladas with creamy hatch chili sauce. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.
|Family Enchilada Meal for 4 with Margaritas
Choice of 4 Swirls or Frozen Margaritas Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole 3 beef enchiladas with agave queso, 3 cheese enchiladas with salsa carne, 2 chicken enchiladas with creamy hatch chile sauce Mexican rice and beans Churros
More about Cafe Sazon
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Sazon
4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Enchiladas
|$3.65
Tortilla with chicken and beef topped with a cabbage salad.
|Egg Enchilada Hondurena
|$8.66
Round hard shell corn tortilla with scrambled eggs topped with a cabbage salad, a sliced hard boiled egg, and a tomato based sauce.