Fajitas in Arlington

Uncommon Luncheonette
1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
|Fried Chicken Basket
|$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
|UnCommon Rib Sandwich
|$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Empanadas
|$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
|El Gringo
|$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
|Elote
|$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Big Zac
|$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
|The Duke
|$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
Mexicali Blues Inc
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Mexicali Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
|Empanadas
|$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
|Pupusas
|$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Veggie fajitas for 2
|$34.10
|Surf and turf fajitas for 2
|$46.20
|Surf and turf fajitas(1)
|$23.10
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Grilled Vegetable Fajitas for One
|$21.85
Mesquite grilled vegetables including zucchini, yellow squash, portobello mushrooms, sautéed peppers, and onions. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, with our homemade flour tortillas, cilantro white rice and black beans.
|Grilled Vegetable Fajitas for Two
|$37.95
Mesquite grilled vegetables including zucchini, yellow squash, portobello mushrooms, sautéed peppers, and onions. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, with our homemade flour tortillas, cilantro white rice and black beans.
|Family Fajita Meal for 4 with Margaritas
Choice of 4 Swirls or Frozen Margaritas Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole Mesquite grilled steak and chicken or carnitas fajitas and our homemade flour tortillas Sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, beans, sauteed peppers and onions Churros
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ricky's Pub & Grill
237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Fajitas Mixto
|$19.00
Beef, chicken, and shrimp w/ onions, and peppers. Served w/ guacamole, sour cream, rice, black beans & tortillas
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Sazon
4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Fajitas Mixtas
|$18.99
Strips of marinated steak and grilled chicken cooked with red and green peppers with onions. Served with 5 soft flour tortillas, black beans, rice, and fresh salad.
|Fajitas de Pollo
|$15.75
Strips of chicken cooked with red, green pepper, and onions. Served over 2 soft tortillas, black beans, white rice, and fresh salad.
|Fajitas Mixta con Camarones
|$20.99
Strips of marinated steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp cooked with red and green peppers with onions. Served with 5 soft flour tortillas black beans, rice, and fresh salad.