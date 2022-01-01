Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve fajitas

Uncommon Luncheonette

1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
Fried Chicken Basket$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
UnCommon Rib Sandwich$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
More about Uncommon Luncheonette
Taco Rock image

TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Empanadas$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
El Gringo$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
More about Taco Rock
Cowboy Cafe image

 

Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Zac$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
The Duke$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
More about Cowboy Cafe
Mexicali Blues Inc image

 

Mexicali Blues Inc

2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexicali Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
Empanadas$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
Pupusas$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Veggie fajitas for 2$34.10
Surf and turf fajitas for 2$46.20
Surf and turf fajitas(1)$23.10
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5446 reviews)
Grilled Vegetable Fajitas for One$21.85
Mesquite grilled vegetables including zucchini, yellow squash, portobello mushrooms, sautéed peppers, and onions. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, with our homemade flour tortillas, cilantro white rice and black beans.
Grilled Vegetable Fajitas for Two$37.95
Mesquite grilled vegetables including zucchini, yellow squash, portobello mushrooms, sautéed peppers, and onions. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, with our homemade flour tortillas, cilantro white rice and black beans.
Family Fajita Meal for 4 with Margaritas
Choice of 4 Swirls or Frozen Margaritas Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole Mesquite grilled steak and chicken or carnitas fajitas and our homemade flour tortillas Sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, beans, sauteed peppers and onions Churros
More about Uncle Julio's
consumer pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
Fajitas Mixto$19.00
Beef, chicken, and shrimp w/ onions, and peppers. Served w/ guacamole, sour cream, rice, black beans &amp; tortillas
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Fajitas Mixtas$18.99
Strips of marinated steak and grilled chicken cooked with red and green peppers with onions. Served with 5 soft flour tortillas, black beans, rice, and fresh salad.
Fajitas de Pollo$15.75
Strips of chicken cooked with red, green pepper, and onions. Served over 2 soft tortillas, black beans, white rice, and fresh salad.
Fajitas Mixta con Camarones$20.99
Strips of marinated steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp cooked with red and green peppers with onions. Served with 5 soft flour tortillas black beans, rice, and fresh salad.
More about Cafe Sazon
banner pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Taco And Pina

4041 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Fajita for Two$26.00
one pound grilled chicken breast | grilled peppers and onion | rice and bean | flour tortilla | guacamole | crema
More about Taco And Pina

