Falafel wraps in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve falafel wraps
More about Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Falafel Wrap
|$13.00
6 falafel balls, lettuce, pickled radish, hummus spread, tahini sauce, cucumber relish, tomatoes, onions, pita bread
. (Tahini sauce is sesame seed paste and is in the falafel balls as well).
Possible Allergies: Sesame, Garlic, Chickpeas.
More about Charga
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Falafel Wrap
|$10.00