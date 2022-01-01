Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel wraps in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets - Shirlington

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$13.00
6 falafel balls, lettuce, pickled radish, hummus spread, tahini sauce, cucumber relish, tomatoes, onions, pita bread
. (Tahini sauce is sesame seed paste and is in the falafel balls as well).
Possible Allergies: Sesame, Garlic, Chickpeas.
Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$10.00
Item pic

 

Yayla Bistro

2201 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$13.00
Lightly fried chickpeas with tomatoes, mixed greens, ezme and hummus
