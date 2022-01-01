Fish and chips in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve fish and chips
Uncommon Luncheonette
1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
|Fried Chicken Basket
|$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
|UnCommon Rib Sandwich
|$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Turkey Club
|$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Smash Burger
|$15.99
|Meridian Pint Bowl's
|Classic Burger
|$15.99
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
|Full Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Earl's Sandwiches
2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Pork and Fries
(Fries are served inside the sandwich)
Pork loin, chipotle mayo, french fries, roasted red peppers, sweet pickles and chopped onions on grilled ciabatta.
|Turkey Cranberry
Turkey breast, cranberry relish, mayo and lettuce on grilled multigrain.
|Honorary Doctorate
Freshly roasted turkey breast, provolone, avocado, mixed greens and sundried tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Kids Fish and Chip
|$10.00
|Eamonn's Fish & Chips
|$23.00
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Courthaus Burger
|$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
|French Dip
|$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
|Chopped Chipotle
|$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
SANDWICHES
Westover Beer Garden
5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.00
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheese & Bacon w/ Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Fish & Chips
|$15.95
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Fish & Chips
|$26.40
Beer Battered / Chesapeake Fries / Tartar Sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dudley’s Sport And Ale
2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington
|Fish and Chips
|$19.00
Beer battered cod filet, crispy seasoned fries, slaw, tartar sauce