Fish curry in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve fish curry

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Masala Express

2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1847 reviews)
Fish Curry Goan$14.95
Tilapia fish darnes cooked with coriander, cumin, red chili, tamarind, and coconut.
More about Masala Express
SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Curry

307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (5656 reviews)
Yellow Curry (No Fish Sauce)$12.95
This classic yellow curry made with potatoes, onion, and tomatoes, and tastes like one of those wonderful curry dishes you can find in the marketplace and streets of Bangkok. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
Jungle Curry (No Fish Sauce)$12.95
Spicy and layered with flavor, a splendid variation of red curry, but with the addition of a few key ingredients. Jungle curry contains no coconut milk and come with varieties of vegetables, making it great for those on a heart-healthy diet. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
Massaman Curry (No Fish Sauce)$12.95
This Thai inspired massaman curry recipe includes onions, potatoes, peanut simmered in massaman curry sauce. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
More about Thai Curry

