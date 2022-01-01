Fish curry in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve fish curry
More about Masala Express
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Masala Express
2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington
|Fish Curry Goan
|$14.95
Tilapia fish darnes cooked with coriander, cumin, red chili, tamarind, and coconut.
More about Thai Curry
SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Curry
307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Yellow Curry (No Fish Sauce)
|$12.95
This classic yellow curry made with potatoes, onion, and tomatoes, and tastes like one of those wonderful curry dishes you can find in the marketplace and streets of Bangkok. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
|Jungle Curry (No Fish Sauce)
|$12.95
Spicy and layered with flavor, a splendid variation of red curry, but with the addition of a few key ingredients. Jungle curry contains no coconut milk and come with varieties of vegetables, making it great for those on a heart-healthy diet. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
|Massaman Curry (No Fish Sauce)
|$12.95
This Thai inspired massaman curry recipe includes onions, potatoes, peanut simmered in massaman curry sauce. Served with steamed jasmine rice.