Fish sandwiches in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
More about Earl's Sandwiches - 2605 Wilson Blvd
Earl's Sandwiches - 2605 Wilson Blvd
2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Fish & Fries Sandwich
|$0.00
(Fries are served inside the sandwich)
Deep-fried cod, french fries, chipotle mayo, sweet pickles and a splash of malt vinegar on grilled ciabatta.
More about Burger District - Wilson Blvd
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District - Wilson Blvd
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Crispy Fish Sandwich
|$12.95
More about Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. - - Open 5 nights a week - Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com
Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. - - Open 5 nights a week - Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com
2815 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington
|Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
|$18.00
battered daily catch, brioche bun, pickled carrots, tartar sauce