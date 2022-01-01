Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Earl's Sandwiches image

 

Earl's Sandwiches - 2605 Wilson Blvd

2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Fries Sandwich$0.00
(Fries are served inside the sandwich)
Deep-fried cod, french fries, chipotle mayo, sweet pickles and a splash of malt vinegar on grilled ciabatta.
More about Earl's Sandwiches - 2605 Wilson Blvd
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District - Wilson Blvd

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fish Sandwich$12.95
More about Burger District - Wilson Blvd
Item pic

 

Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. - - Open 5 nights a week - Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com

2815 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich$18.00
battered daily catch, brioche bun, pickled carrots, tartar sauce
More about Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. - - Open 5 nights a week - Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Chicken Parmesan

Cake

Baklava

Quiche

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Pies

Rice Pudding

Veggie Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (732 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (732 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston