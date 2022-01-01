Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve flan

Item pic

 

Inca Social - Arlington

1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FLANS$7.00
Custard dessert with clear caramel sauce
Bayou Bakery image

 

Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Muff-A-Lotta$10.00
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll
Mr. T$8.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
Bayou BLT$10.00
Benton's bacon, oven-cured tomatoes, greens, mayo, toasted white bread
Mexicali Blues Inc image

 

Mexicali Blues Inc

2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexicali Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
Empanadas$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
Pupusas$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita image

SOUPS • TACOS • GRILL

Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita

2911 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY-CHEESY/BIRRIA-TACO$3.30
Beef crispy & cheesy birria taco, comes with crispy Tortilla, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh limes, hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
CAMARON$3.30
Shrimp taco, served with lettuce, Each Taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
CARNITAS$3.10
Roasted Pork, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Flan$6.05
Mexican flan
banner pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crisp & Juicy

4540 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (914 reviews)
Flan$4.99
Cream caramel. Our delicious homemade dessert.
banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Pollo

5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2067 reviews)
Flan$3.99
