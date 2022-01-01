Flan in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve flan
Inca Social - Arlington
1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|FLANS
|$7.00
Custard dessert with clear caramel sauce
Bayou Bakery
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington
|The Muff-A-Lotta
|$10.00
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll
|Mr. T
|$8.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
|Bayou BLT
|$10.00
Benton's bacon, oven-cured tomatoes, greens, mayo, toasted white bread
Mexicali Blues Inc
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Mexicali Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
|Empanadas
|$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
|Pupusas
|$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
SOUPS • TACOS • GRILL
Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita
2911 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|CRISPY-CHEESY/BIRRIA-TACO
|$3.30
Beef crispy & cheesy birria taco, comes with crispy Tortilla, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh limes, hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
|CAMARON
|$3.30
Shrimp taco, served with lettuce, Each Taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
|CARNITAS
|$3.10
Roasted Pork, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Flan
|$6.05
Mexican flan
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crisp & Juicy
4540 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Flan
|$4.99
Cream caramel. Our delicious homemade dessert.