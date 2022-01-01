Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve flank steaks

Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BISTRO SALAD$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
TRADITIONAL CAESAR$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
More about Mele Bistro
Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flank Steak Salad$16.00
Flank steak / Baker's bacon / Romaine / Tomatoes / Tobacco onions / Blue cheese dressing
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
Consumer pic

 

Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Spare Ribs$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
Prime Brisket$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
Slider Rolls - Per Piece$0.35
Individually priced rolls
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue

