Flank steaks in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve flank steaks
More about Mele Bistro
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|BISTRO SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
|TRADITIONAL CAESAR
|$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
|E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI
|$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Flank Steak Salad
|$16.00
Flank steak / Baker's bacon / Romaine / Tomatoes / Tobacco onions / Blue cheese dressing
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
|Prime Brisket
|$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls