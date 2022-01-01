French toast in Arlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
More about The Freshman
Cava Mezze image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cava Mezze

2940 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3353 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
GREEK YOGURT
Grilled Meatball Platter$16.00
4 BEEF MEATBALL, OREGANO, RICE, SALAD
Chicken Platter$16.00
2 SKEWERS GRILLED, OLIVE OIL, LEMON, HERBS, RICE, SALAD
More about Cava Mezze
Rebellion on the Pike image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rebellion on the Pike

2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SMOKED WINGS (8pcs)$14.00
All wings are smoked three hours and fried to order. 8 jumbo wings served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
Tots$4.50
ranch seasoning
LENNY'S MACHO TENDERS$15.00
pick one:
Classic, D.C.A.F., buffalo, or nashville hot
pick two:
Honey mustard, alabama bbq, ranch or blue cheese
More about Rebellion on the Pike
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
Full Spaghetti and Meatballs$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
Caesar Salad$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about The Liberty Tavern
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
Lyon Hall Burger$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Lyon Hall
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
French Toast.$8.69
French Toast Special$12.99
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
consumer pic

COOKIES • PASTRY

For Five Coffee Roasters

2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)
VANILLA CREME BRÛLÉE FRENCH TOAST [VT]$19.95
Shrimp, Bacon, Milk Battered Pan-Fried Toast, Frozen Blueberries, Caramel Ice Cream
More about For Five Coffee Roasters
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

539 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (2540 reviews)
French Toast Special$12.99
French Toast.$8.69
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
French Toast$6.29
French toast garnished with powdered sugar and chocolate syrup served with maple syrup.
More about Cafe Sazon

