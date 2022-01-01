French toast in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve french toast
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about The Freshman
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|BLT
|$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
More about Cava Mezze
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cava Mezze
2940 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
GREEK YOGURT
|Grilled Meatball Platter
|$16.00
4 BEEF MEATBALL, OREGANO, RICE, SALAD
|Chicken Platter
|$16.00
2 SKEWERS GRILLED, OLIVE OIL, LEMON, HERBS, RICE, SALAD
More about Rebellion on the Pike
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rebellion on the Pike
2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|SMOKED WINGS (8pcs)
|$14.00
All wings are smoked three hours and fried to order. 8 jumbo wings served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
|Tots
|$4.50
ranch seasoning
|LENNY'S MACHO TENDERS
|$15.00
pick one:
Classic, D.C.A.F., buffalo, or nashville hot
pick two:
Honey mustard, alabama bbq, ranch or blue cheese
More about The Liberty Tavern
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
|Full Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Lyon Hall
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
|Lyon Hall Burger
|$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
|Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|French Toast.
|$8.69
|French Toast Special
|$12.99
More about For Five Coffee Roasters
COOKIES • PASTRY
For Five Coffee Roasters
2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|VANILLA CREME BRÛLÉE FRENCH TOAST [VT]
|$19.95
Shrimp, Bacon, Milk Battered Pan-Fried Toast, Frozen Blueberries, Caramel Ice Cream
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|French Toast Special
|$12.99
|French Toast.
|$8.69