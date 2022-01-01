Fried chicken sandwiches in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Flavors Food Truck
1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Hand-Battered all-white meat tenders, fried crispy.. Brioche Bun or Kaiser Roll. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way! Served with Cajun Fries.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Buttermilk ranch marinated chicken breast breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and mild chipotle ranch served on a toasted brioche bun.
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Cage-free, veg-fed fried chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, serrano pepper aioli, brioche bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Spicy jalapeño slaw, pickle, basil aioli, sesame seed bun