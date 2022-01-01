Fried chicken sandwiches in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Flavors Food Truck

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Hand-Battered all-white meat tenders, fried crispy.. Brioche Bun or Kaiser Roll. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way! Served with Cajun Fries.
More about Flavors Food Truck
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basic Burger

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Buttermilk ranch marinated chicken breast breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and mild chipotle ranch served on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Basic Burger
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Cage-free, veg-fed fried chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, serrano pepper aioli, brioche bun.
More about Busboys and Poets
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Spicy jalapeño slaw, pickle, basil aioli, sesame seed bun
More about The Liberty Tavern
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Jalapeno, pickles, slaw, avocado ranch, potato roll
More about Ruthie's All-Day

