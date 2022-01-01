Fried pickles in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Basic Burger - Pentagon Row
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger - Pentagon Row
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Fried Pickles
|$8.49
Beer battered dill pickle slices served with our signature Basic sauce.
More about Courthaus Social
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Fried Pickles & Jalapenos
|$8.00
Hand breaded and fried to order. Served with Haus-made citrus-herb remoulade.
More about Cowboy Cafe
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Fried Pickles
|$8.25
Battered and fried, served with chipotle dip.
More about Quinn's on the Corner
Quinn's on the Corner
1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
battered, flashed fried, buttermilk ranch