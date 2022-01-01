Fried rice in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve fried rice
Chiko Shirlington
4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Cumin Lamb Stir Fry
|$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
|Orange-ish Chicken
|$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
|Korean Garden Noodles
|$16.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
R.A.V.E: A Reasonably Authentic Vietnamese Experience
1800 N. Lynn St., Arlington
|Lump Crab Fried Rice: Cơm chiên cua
Happy Eatery
1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington
|Fully Loaded Bowl
|$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
|Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
|Eggs Rated Banh Mi DH
|$11.99
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs).
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Empanadas
|$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
|El Gringo
|$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
|Elote
|$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Fatty Matty
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
|Grandpa Bob
|$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
|The Colonel
|$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
TNR Cafe
2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Whole Grain Fried Rice
|$18.95
|Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice
|$18.95
|Fried Rice with Chicken
|$16.95
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Ichiban Hibachi Fried Rice
|$17.95
Jumpo Shrimp, Chicken, Eggs, Carrots and Green beans.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Asia Bistro
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Bistro Fried Rice
|$14.00
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Super Pollo
5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$2.50
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Saigon
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Spicy Seafood Fried Rice
|$20.00
Shrimps, scallops, and calamari stir fried with rice and bean sprout.
|Saigon Fried Rice
|$15.00
Wok stir fried with peas, carrot, bean sprout, egg, and rice.
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Noodles & Grill
1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|#62 Combination Fried Rice
|$17.00
|#62 Fried Rice
|$17.00
Fried rice with choice of Protein.
|#65 Big Flat Rice Noodle Stir Fry with choice of Protein
|$21.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with mixed vegetables.
Bun’d Up
1201 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Rice Bowl - Fried Tofu
|$13.65
fried chicken (soy or spicy), bulgogi, fried shrimp, pork belly, veggie (mushroom or fried tofu)
|Rice Bowl - Sweet Soy Fried Chicken
|$13.65
fried chicken (soy or spicy), bulgogi, fried shrimp, pork belly, veggie (mushroom or fried tofu)
|Rice Bowl - Fried Shrimp
|$13.65
fried chicken (soy or spicy), bulgogi, fried shrimp, pork belly, veggie (mushroom or fried tofu)
Hunan Gate
4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Medium Fried Rice
|$4.00
plain fried rice with egg, peas and carrots
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$11.99
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$11.99
HOT POT
Mala Tang
3434 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Side Fried Rice
|$4.00
|Special Mala Combination Fried Rice
|$16.95
|Combination Fried Rice
|$14.95
SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Curry
307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Yellow Curry Fried Rice (Lunch Special)
|$10.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with yellow curry, eggs, onions, scallion, carrot, pea, and tomatoes. Served with side house salad with ginger sesame dressing and vegetable spring roll (1).
|Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$17.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with yellow curry, eggs, onions, scallion, carrot, pea, and tomatoes.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, onions, scallion, carrot, pea, and tomatoes.