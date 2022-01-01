Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Chiko Shirlington

4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
Orange-ish Chicken$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
Korean Garden Noodles$16.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
More about Chiko Shirlington
R.A.V.E: A Reasonably Authentic Vietnamese Experience image

 

R.A.V.E: A Reasonably Authentic Vietnamese Experience

1800 N. Lynn St., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lump Crab Fried Rice: Cơm chiên cua
More about R.A.V.E: A Reasonably Authentic Vietnamese Experience
ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery image

 

Happy Eatery

1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fully Loaded Bowl$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
Eggs Rated Banh Mi DH$11.99
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs).
More about Happy Eatery
Taco Rock image

TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Empanadas$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
El Gringo$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
More about Taco Rock
T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fatty Matty$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
Grandpa Bob$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
The Colonel$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about Assembly
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

TNR Cafe

2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (2222 reviews)
Whole Grain Fried Rice$18.95
Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice$18.95
Fried Rice with Chicken$16.95
More about TNR Cafe
consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington

4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (7793 reviews)
Ichiban Hibachi Fried Rice$17.95
Jumpo Shrimp, Chicken, Eggs, Carrots and Green beans.
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Bistro Fried Rice$14.00
More about Asia Bistro
banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Pollo

5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2067 reviews)
Chicken Fried Rice$2.50
More about Super Pollo
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Saigon

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3573 reviews)
Spicy Seafood Fried Rice$20.00
Shrimps, scallops, and calamari stir fried with rice and bean sprout.
Saigon Fried Rice$15.00
Wok stir fried with peas, carrot, bean sprout, egg, and rice.
More about Saigon Saigon
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Noodles & Grill

1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (2430 reviews)
#62 Combination Fried Rice$17.00
#62 Fried Rice$17.00
Fried rice with choice of Protein.
#65 Big Flat Rice Noodle Stir Fry with choice of Protein$21.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with mixed vegetables.
More about Saigon Noodles & Grill
banner pic

 

Bun’d Up

1201 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
Rice Bowl - Fried Tofu$13.65
fried chicken (soy or spicy), bulgogi, fried shrimp, pork belly, veggie (mushroom or fried tofu)
Rice Bowl - Sweet Soy Fried Chicken$13.65
fried chicken (soy or spicy), bulgogi, fried shrimp, pork belly, veggie (mushroom or fried tofu)
Rice Bowl - Fried Shrimp$13.65
fried chicken (soy or spicy), bulgogi, fried shrimp, pork belly, veggie (mushroom or fried tofu)
More about Bun’d Up
banner pic

 

Hunan Gate

4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (578 reviews)
Medium Fried Rice$4.00
plain fried rice with egg, peas and carrots
Veggie Fried Rice$11.99
Shrimp Fried Rice$11.99
More about Hunan Gate
banner pic

HOT POT

Mala Tang

3434 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (11684 reviews)
Side Fried Rice$4.00
Special Mala Combination Fried Rice$16.95
Combination Fried Rice$14.95
More about Mala Tang
banner pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Curry

307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (5656 reviews)
Yellow Curry Fried Rice (Lunch Special)$10.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with yellow curry, eggs, onions, scallion, carrot, pea, and tomatoes. Served with side house salad with ginger sesame dressing and vegetable spring roll (1).
Yellow Curry Fried Rice$17.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with yellow curry, eggs, onions, scallion, carrot, pea, and tomatoes.
Thai Fried Rice$11.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, onions, scallion, carrot, pea, and tomatoes.
More about Thai Curry
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Fried Rice$6.50
More about Sushi Rock
banner pic

RAMEN

Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

3024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1159 reviews)
Pork Chashu Fried Rice$12.49
Fried rice made with white onion, green onion, carrots, egg, and pork chashu with house special spices, topped with ginger.
More about Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Clams

Cheese Pizza

Potstickers

Quiche

Pancakes

Bisque

Steak Frites

Nachos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston