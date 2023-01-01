Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Lost Dog Cafe - North Arlington

5876 Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Garden Salad$4.95
Lg Garden Salad$7.95
More about Lost Dog Cafe - North Arlington
Main pic

 

Astro Beer Hall - Shirlington -

4001 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Garden Salad$11.00
Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Pickled Red Onions served with choice of Dressing. Add Fried or Grilled Chicken $4.50 or Portobello Mushroom $3.00
Choice of Dressing:
Buttermilk Ranch, Rosemary Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Greek
More about Astro Beer Hall - Shirlington -
Item pic

 

Lost Dog Cafe South Arlington

2920 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Garden Salad$7.95
Sm Garden Salad$4.95
More about Lost Dog Cafe South Arlington

