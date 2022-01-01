Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic naan in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve garlic naan

Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
RASA image

SALADS

RASA

2200 Crystal Drive Ste F, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Naan$2.50
freshly baked homemade white flour Indian bread with fresh garlic and cilantro.
[contains gluten]
Greens + Grains Bowl$10.75
DIY - Build your own greens + grains bowl.
Mini Samosas$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
More about RASA
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Masala Express

2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1847 reviews)
Garlic Naan$3.95
Freshly baked white bread topped with garlic and butter.
More about Masala Express
consumer pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD

City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington

3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1338 reviews)
Garlic Naan$3.20
Light bread stuffed with minced fresh garlic.
More about City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington

