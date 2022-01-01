Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve greek salad

Banner pic

 

Uncommon Luncheonette

1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
Fried Chicken Basket$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
UnCommon Rib Sandwich$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
More about Uncommon Luncheonette
Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Greek Goddess Salad image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Goddess Salad$12.45
Sliced chicken breast, cucumber, feta, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, lemon, pepitas, pickled red onion, romaine, kale, green goddess ranch. Gluten-free.
More about Farmbird
Cava Mezze image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cava Mezze

2940 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3353 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
GREEK YOGURT
Grilled Meatball Platter$16.00
4 BEEF MEATBALL, OREGANO, RICE, SALAD
Chicken Platter$16.00
2 SKEWERS GRILLED, OLIVE OIL, LEMON, HERBS, RICE, SALAD
More about Cava Mezze
Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$7.00
Tomatoes / Cucumbers / Red onions / Feta / Olives / Tzaziki / Champagne vinaigrette
Lg Greek Salad$11.00
Tomatoes / Cucumbers / Red onions / Feta / Olives / Tzaziki / Champagne vinaigrette
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fatty Matty$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
Grandpa Bob$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
The Colonel$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about Assembly
consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Natural Cafe

850 N Randolph St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (119 reviews)
Greek Salad$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, red pepper, kalamata olive, feta cheese, and boiled egg.
More about Natural Cafe
consumer pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Stuff Eatery

2110 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (2372 reviews)
Greek Goddess Salad$10.50
Our signature organic blend of seasonal greens, teardrop tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, freshly snipped dill, toasted sesame seeds, and a virgin olive oil vinaigrette.
More about Good Stuff Eatery
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Greek Salad$10.95
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, and feta cheese with tomato olives vinaigette.
More about La Bettola Italiano
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

King Of Koshary

5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Greek Salad $6.40
toss of romaine, red onion, Feta cheese, Kalama olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini and Italian dressing.
Greek Salad $6.40
toss of romaine, red onion, Feta cheese, Kalama olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini and Italian dressing.
More about King Of Koshary
banner pic

 

Kabob Bazaar

3133 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3897 reviews)
Greek Salad$8.00
Cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, feta cheese, and pepperoncini. Served with our lemon and olive oil dressing.
More about Kabob Bazaar
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Greek Salad$8.99
Mix of fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and onions topped with feta cheese and olives.
More about Cafe Sazon
banner pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ruffino's Spaghetti House

4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
Greek Salad$10.99
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House

