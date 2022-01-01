Grilled chicken in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$14.99
sour dough bread • chicken breast• buffalo sauce drizzle of ranch • mozzarella cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with iceberg lettuce, house pickles and house ranch. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Ask for it SPICY, and we will dress it with Valentina's hot sauce!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast with roasted red
pepper, arugula, havarti cheese, mustard
aioli, served on ciabatta bread.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
Grilled Tortilla Stuffed with Seasoned Pulled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, and Cheese. Served with Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream.