Grilled chicken in Arlington

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$14.99
sour dough bread • chicken breast• buffalo sauce drizzle of ranch • mozzarella cheese
More about Crafthouse
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
More about Meridian Pint
The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with iceberg lettuce, house pickles and house ranch. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Ask for it SPICY, and we will dress it with Valentina's hot sauce!
More about The Freshman
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
More about Farmbird
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast with roasted red
pepper, arugula, havarti cheese, mustard
aioli, served on ciabatta bread.
More about Courthaus Social
The Renegade image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Grilled Tortilla Stuffed with Seasoned Pulled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, and Cheese. Served with Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream.
More about The Renegade
0c3f9085-340b-4afc-bef1-d1d24b69ac54 image

 

Mexicali Blues Inc

2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Taco$4.00
More about Mexicali Blues Inc

