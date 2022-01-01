Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Item pic

 

Rustico - Ballston

4075 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$18.00
corn, avocado, bacon, pickled red onions, crispy tortillas, jalapeños, cilantro, tomatos, honey-chipotle vinaigrette
More about Rustico - Ballston
Crafthouse image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.99
More about Crafthouse
Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD WITH GRILLED ALL-NATURAL CHICKEN$23.50
Grilled Marinated Chicken, Romaine Hearts, Eggs, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onions Aged Feta Cheese,
Kalamata Olives & Basil Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
Consumer pic

 

First Down Sports Bar and Grill

4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and our grilled chicken tossed in our signature Medium sauce
More about First Down Sports Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Stray Cat Bar & Grill

5866 Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh red peppers, onions, tomatoes, cucumber and feta cheese. Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Stray Cat Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
More about Courthaus Social
Item pic

 

Yayla Bistro

2201 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken thigh, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage; choice of dressing
More about Yayla Bistro

