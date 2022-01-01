Grilled chicken salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Rustico - Ballston
4075 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$18.00
corn, avocado, bacon, pickled red onions, crispy tortillas, jalapeños, cilantro, tomatos, honey-chipotle vinaigrette
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|MEDITERRANEAN SALAD WITH GRILLED ALL-NATURAL CHICKEN
|$23.50
Grilled Marinated Chicken, Romaine Hearts, Eggs, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onions Aged Feta Cheese,
Kalamata Olives & Basil Lemon Vinaigrette
First Down Sports Bar and Grill
4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and our grilled chicken tossed in our signature Medium sauce
Stray Cat Bar & Grill
5866 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh red peppers, onions, tomatoes, cucumber and feta cheese. Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00