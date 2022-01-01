Grilled chicken sandwiches in Arlington
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Char-grilled herb vinaigrette marinated chicken breast topped with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Grilled Wings
|$15.00
Your choise of bourbon bbq, citrus soy ginger, buffalo, or house dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
|Schnitzel Fingers
|$15.00
Herb crusted breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard and hand cut fries
|Stuffed Pretzel
|$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Smash Burger
|$15.99
|Meridian Pint Bowl's
|Classic Burger
|$15.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Three Meat
|$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Baked Beans
|Mac & Cheese
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Courthaus Burger
|$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
|French Dip
|$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
|Chopped Chipotle
|$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
|Lyon Hall Burger
|$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
|Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
|Prime Brisket
|$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Noodles & Grill
1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|#14 Vietnamese Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
All sandwiches packed with pickled carrots, Daikon, cilantro, and cucumber and jalapenos. Please only remove toppings you DO NOT want.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.49
Bacon / Roasted Red Peppers / Swiss Cheese / French Fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Sazon
4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Grilled chicken cheese, peppers, onions, and lettuce in a fresh baked bread.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dudley’s Sport And Ale
2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Basil pesto, parmesan, arugula, red onion
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
First Down Sports Bar & Grill
4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, honey mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onions served on toasted ciabata bread.