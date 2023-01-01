Grilled shrimp salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad
More about Stray Cat Bar & Grill
Stray Cat Bar & Grill
5866 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
Garlic Roasted Shrimp, roasted corn, pico de gallo fresh avocado, Served with Lemon Champagne Vinaigrette
More about Rosa Mexicano - Pentagon City, VA
Rosa Mexicano - Pentagon City, VA
1100 S Hayes Street, Arlington
|Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free