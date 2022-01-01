Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve gyoza

T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
consumer pic

RAMEN

Boru Ramen

2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4 (947 reviews)
Gyoza$7.50
Pan-fried pork and vegetable dumplings with a gyoza dipping sauce.
More about Boru Ramen
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Takeshi Sushi

2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1029 reviews)
Gyoza$6.00
Six pieces Chicken dumpling
More about Takeshi Sushi
consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington

4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (7793 reviews)
Gyoza (Six Pieces)$7.45
Choose either Chicken or Pork.
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Young Chow

420 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
Veggie Gyoza (6)$7.25
Beef Gyoza (6)$7.25
More about Young Chow
banner pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Curry

307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (5656 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Gyoza$6.95
Crispy chicken pot sticker served with homemade dumpling sauce.
Crispy Vegetable Gyoza$6.95
Pot sticker stuffed with vegetables. Served with homemade dumpling sauce.
More about Thai Curry
banner pic

RAMEN

Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

3024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1159 reviews)
Vegetarian Gyoza$8.99
In-house made vegetarian gyoza with a combination of pinto, chickpea, great northern beans, cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushroom, tofu, garlic, ginger, and green onion.
Gyoza$7.99
Homemade with pork, cabbage, Chinese chives, garlic, ginger, and house special spices.
More about Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

