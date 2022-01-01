Gyoza in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve gyoza
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about Boru Ramen
RAMEN
Boru Ramen
2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Gyoza
|$7.50
Pan-fried pork and vegetable dumplings with a gyoza dipping sauce.
More about Takeshi Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Takeshi Sushi
2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Gyoza
|$6.00
Six pieces Chicken dumpling
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Gyoza (Six Pieces)
|$7.45
Choose either Chicken or Pork.
More about Young Chow
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Young Chow
420 23rd St S, Arlington
|Veggie Gyoza (6)
|$7.25
|Beef Gyoza (6)
|$7.25
More about Thai Curry
SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Curry
307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Crispy Chicken Gyoza
|$6.95
Crispy chicken pot sticker served with homemade dumpling sauce.
|Crispy Vegetable Gyoza
|$6.95
Pot sticker stuffed with vegetables. Served with homemade dumpling sauce.
More about Hanabi Ramen Clarendon
RAMEN
Hanabi Ramen Clarendon
3024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Vegetarian Gyoza
|$8.99
In-house made vegetarian gyoza with a combination of pinto, chickpea, great northern beans, cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushroom, tofu, garlic, ginger, and green onion.
|Gyoza
|$7.99
Homemade with pork, cabbage, Chinese chives, garlic, ginger, and house special spices.