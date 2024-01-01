Honey chicken in Arlington
Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Fried Chicken Biscuit "Slider" w Honey & Hot Sauce
|$8.50
Astro Beer Hall - Shirlington -
4001 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Fried Chicken Honey Sandwich
|$9.75
Fried Chicken Breast, Honey Butter, Hot Sauce on a fresh baked Cheddar Biscuit.
Queen Mother's Kitchen - Queen Mothers
1711 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Virginia Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
brined chicken breast cooked in duck fat. Brushed with a honey butter that has a hint of Madagascar vanilla and finished with just a touch of Italian sea salt on a toasted Lyon bakery brioche.
Our artisan flour is seasoned with Sicilian sea salt, Spanish paprika, French black pepper and more aromatics.
*all of our chicken is from Bell & Evans farm in Pennsylvania where they produce the highest standard of chicken available. It is 100% air chilled, humane, antibiotic and cage free.