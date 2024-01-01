Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve honey chicken

Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Biscuit "Slider" w Honey & Hot Sauce$8.50
More about Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St
Item pic

 

Astro Beer Hall - Shirlington -

4001 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Honey Sandwich$9.75
Fried Chicken Breast, Honey Butter, Hot Sauce on a fresh baked Cheddar Biscuit.
More about Astro Beer Hall - Shirlington -
Item pic

 

Queen Mother's Kitchen - Queen Mothers

1711 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Virginia Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich$15.00
brined chicken breast cooked in duck fat. Brushed with a honey butter that has a hint of Madagascar vanilla and finished with just a touch of Italian sea salt on a toasted Lyon bakery brioche.
Our artisan flour is seasoned with Sicilian sea salt, Spanish paprika, French black pepper and more aromatics.
*all of our chicken is from Bell & Evans farm in Pennsylvania where they produce the highest standard of chicken available. It is 100% air chilled, humane, antibiotic and cage free.
More about Queen Mother's Kitchen - Queen Mothers

