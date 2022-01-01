Hot chocolate in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|BLT
|$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Wood Fired Citrus Marinated ½ Chicken
|$19.00
White BBQ
|Smoked Half Rack Sticky Spare Ribs
|$25.00
House Pickles, Milk Bread
|Pulled Pork Shoulder
|$17.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.79
With whipped cream.
|Chocolate Chip Hot Cake
|$9.99
COOKIES • PASTRY
For Five Coffee Roasters
2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Gotham Hot Chocolate
|$5.50
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.30
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Chocolate Chip Hot Cake
|$9.99
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.79
With whipped cream.
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ricky's Pub & Grill
237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.50
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sidekick Bakery
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
Commonwealth Joe
520 12th St S, Arlington
|Craft Hot Chocolate
|$3.75
Local craft chocolate mixed with freshly steamed milk