Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
More about The Freshman
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wood Fired Citrus Marinated ½ Chicken$19.00
White BBQ
Smoked Half Rack Sticky Spare Ribs$25.00
House Pickles, Milk Bread
Pulled Pork Shoulder$17.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
More about Ruthie's All-Day
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
Hot Chocolate$3.79
With whipped cream.
Chocolate Chip Hot Cake$9.99
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
consumer pic

COOKIES • PASTRY

For Five Coffee Roasters

2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)
Gotham Hot Chocolate$5.50
More about For Five Coffee Roasters
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Hot Chocolate$3.30
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

539 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (2540 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Hot Cake$9.99
Hot Chocolate$3.79
With whipped cream.
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
consumer pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
Hot Chocolate$2.50
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
banner pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sidekick Bakery

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Hot Chocolate$4.00
More about Sidekick Bakery
banner pic

 

Commonwealth Joe

520 12th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1304 reviews)
Craft Hot Chocolate$3.75
Local craft chocolate mixed with freshly steamed milk
More about Commonwealth Joe
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Hot Chocolate$3.99
More about Cafe Sazon

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Tuna Salad

Turkey Burgers

Cappuccino

Home Fries

Shrimp Wraps

Chicken Pasta

Enchiladas

Fish Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston