Italian sandwiches in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Three Meat
|$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Baked Beans
|Mac & Cheese
More about Natural Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Natural Cafe
850 N Randolph St, Arlington
|Italian Specialty Sandwich
|$8.80
Ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, hot and sweet pepper, olive oil, and vinegar on a sub.