Italian subs in Arlington

More about rogi @ Ballston
rogi @ Ballston
4238 Wilson Blvd , #145, Arlington
|Italian Meatball Sub
|$12.99
Beef/pork Italian meatballs served on a garlic butter toasted hoagie, topped with melted provolone.
More about La Bettola Italiano
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Hero Italian Hoagie
|$13.99
Ham, Italian salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, olive oil, and vinegar. Served on homemade baguette with French fries.
More about Bozzelli's
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Bozzelli's
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Metro Italian Sub
|$9.00
Thinly- Sliced Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Arugula, Sweet-Hot Peppers, and Vinaigrette.
More about Dudley’s Sport And Ale
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dudley’s Sport And Ale
2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington
|Italian Sub
|$17.00
2 Italian hams, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers