Italian subs in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve italian subs

rogi @ Ballston

4238 Wilson Blvd , #145, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Meatball Sub$12.99
Beef/pork Italian meatballs served on a garlic butter toasted hoagie, topped with melted provolone.
La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Hero Italian Hoagie$13.99
Ham, Italian salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, olive oil, and vinegar. Served on homemade baguette with French fries.
Bozzelli's

2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1268 reviews)
Delivery
Metro Italian Sub$9.00
Thinly- Sliced Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Arugula, Sweet-Hot Peppers, and Vinaigrette.
Dudley’s Sport And Ale

2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
Italian Sub$17.00
2 Italian hams, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers
Ruffino's Spaghetti House

4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
Italian Sausage Sub$11.99
