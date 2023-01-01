Katsu in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve katsu
Hanabi Ramen
3024 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington
|Chicken Katsu Bento
|$15.99
Chicken katsu (breaded chicken cutlet) served with shredded cabbage covered with house-made carrot dressing, sautéed vegetables with pasta, and a bowl of steamed rice, served with house-made tonkatsu sauce
Boru Ramen
2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Shio Chicken Katsu ramen.
|$15.00
Light chicken broth, ramen noodle, Japanese fried chicken, seaweed, egg, bamboo shoot, Shanghai bok choy, scallion and roasted sesame.