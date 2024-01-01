Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb burgers in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve lamb burgers

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets - Shirlington

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Lamb Burger*$8.50
Lamb patty (onion, garlic, cumin, paprika, parsley), tomatoes, cucumber, garlic herb yogurt sauce, pita bread served with your choice of side.
The patty can not be modified.
Possbile Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Garlic, Gluten.
Mediterranean Lamb Burger*$17.00
Lamb patty (onion, garlic, cumin, paprika, parsley), tomatoes, cucumber, garlic herb yogurt sauce, pita bread served with your choice of side.
The patty can not be modified.
Possbile Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Garlic, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
Rocklands BBQ Arlington image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Burger$7.99
Our Chopped Pork Sandwich topped with our homemade coleslaw, bacon, a crispy onion ring and our Sweet and Smokey BBQ sauce.
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Burger$16.00
housemade 6 oz. lamb burger patty (zatar, coriander, quinoa, cumin), served with harissa aioli, pickled onions, and arugula on a sesame milk bread bun. Comes with side arugula + fennel salad
More about Ruthie's All-Day
Item pic

 

Brass Rabbit Public House

1210 N Garfield St, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Burger$19.00
local ground lamb, feta, pickled onions, tzatziki sauce, brioche bun
More about Brass Rabbit Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Katsu

Waffles

Chicken Fried Rice

Shrimp Rolls

Lamb Gyros

Ceviche

Caesar Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston