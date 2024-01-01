Lamb burgers in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve lamb burgers
Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Mediterranean Lamb Burger*
|$8.50
Lamb patty (onion, garlic, cumin, paprika, parsley), tomatoes, cucumber, garlic herb yogurt sauce, pita bread served with your choice of side.
The patty can not be modified.
Possbile Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Garlic, Gluten.
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Lamb Burger
|$7.99
Our Chopped Pork Sandwich topped with our homemade coleslaw, bacon, a crispy onion ring and our Sweet and Smokey BBQ sauce.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Lamb Burger
|$16.00
housemade 6 oz. lamb burger patty (zatar, coriander, quinoa, cumin), served with harissa aioli, pickled onions, and arugula on a sesame milk bread bun. Comes with side arugula + fennel salad