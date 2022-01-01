Leche cake in Arlington
More about Stellina Pizzeria
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Stellina Pizzeria
2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington
|Cacio & Pepe Pizza
|$15.00
Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper
|Piccante
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
|Basilico alla Genovese
|$16.00
Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, zucchini, roasted tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, toasted taralli crumbles, fresh mint, pistachio
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
Mexicali Blues Inc
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Mexicali Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
|Empanadas
|$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
|Pupusas
|$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce