Lox in Arlington

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets - Shirlington

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel and Lox*$18.00
Plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and fresh capers.
Side of Lox*$8.00
More about Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
Item pic

 

Astro Beer Hall - Shirlington -

4001 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox-A-Licious Bagel$12.00
Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Red Onion, Capers on a Plain Bagel
More about Astro Beer Hall - Shirlington -
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N

3100 10th St N, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Love of Lox$14.00
Toasted sourdough, horseradish-caper-scallion cream cheese, local smoked salmon, pickled onions, radishes, capers, lemon, everything sprinkles. All toasts are served with your choice of field greens or oven roasted potatoes.
More about Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1851 N. Moore St, Arlington

Avg 4 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Spread$5.25
Bits of smoked salmon mixed cream cheese.
Reduced Fat Lox Spread$5.25
Bits of smoked salmon mixed light cream cheese.
Lox Spread (1/2 lb)$6.50
More about Bethesda Bagels

