Lox in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve lox
Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Bagel and Lox*
|$18.00
Plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and fresh capers.
|Side of Lox*
|$8.00
Astro Beer Hall - Shirlington -
4001 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Lox-A-Licious Bagel
|$12.00
Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Red Onion, Capers on a Plain Bagel
Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N
3100 10th St N, Arlington
|Love of Lox
|$14.00
Toasted sourdough, horseradish-caper-scallion cream cheese, local smoked salmon, pickled onions, radishes, capers, lemon, everything sprinkles. All toasts are served with your choice of field greens or oven roasted potatoes.