Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahi Mahi Sandwich$20.00
Grilled chicken breast with roasted red
pepper, arugula, havarti cheese, mustard
aioli, served on ciabatta bread.
Blackened Mahi Mahi$24.00
8oz grilled ﬁlet served over cilantro rice
with asparagus and our haus lemon
butter sauce.
More about Courthaus Social
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi$26.00
Seared marinated mahi (dried chilies, coriander, and lime) served with a pineapple chutney
More about Ruthie's All-Day
Consumer pic

 

Welcome to Seamore's Octopus Garden Bar - Open 7 days a week - Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com

2815 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reel Deal with Mahi Mahi$34.00
More about Welcome to Seamore's Octopus Garden Bar - Open 7 days a week - Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab-Crusted Alaskan Halibut$33.00
Petite lentils, grilled asparagus, citrus/herb beurre blanc
More about Lyon Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Shrimp Fried Rice

Grilled Steaks

Lo Mein

Calamari

Fried Dumplings

Avocado Toast

Chicken Salad

Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (27 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (963 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (963 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (502 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (719 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (562 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston