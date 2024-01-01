Mahi mahi in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Courthaus Social
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Mahi Mahi Sandwich
|$20.00
Grilled chicken breast with roasted red
pepper, arugula, havarti cheese, mustard
aioli, served on ciabatta bread.
|Blackened Mahi Mahi
|$24.00
8oz grilled ﬁlet served over cilantro rice
with asparagus and our haus lemon
butter sauce.
More about Ruthie's All-Day
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Mahi
|$26.00
Seared marinated mahi (dried chilies, coriander, and lime) served with a pineapple chutney
More about Welcome to Seamore's Octopus Garden Bar - Open 7 days a week - Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com
Welcome to Seamore's Octopus Garden Bar - Open 7 days a week - Happy Hour 3pm-6pm - - Visit us @ seamores.com
2815 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington
|Reel Deal with Mahi Mahi
|$34.00