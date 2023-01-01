Mango salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve mango salad
Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Mango and Crispy Shrimp Salad
|$15.95
Mixed greens, wonton strips, tossed in a ginger vinaigrette and spicy peanut dressing
Boru Ramen
2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Mango crispy shrimp salad
|$15.95
Mixed greens, wonton strips, tossed in a ginger and spicy peanut dressing
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|T.H.A.I Chicken Mango Salad
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mango and mesclun mix tossed with sweet and sour vinaigrette and crunchy rice sticks.