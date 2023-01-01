Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango salad in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve mango salad

Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar

2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango and Crispy Shrimp Salad$15.95
Mixed greens, wonton strips, tossed in a ginger vinaigrette and spicy peanut dressing
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Boru Ramen

2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango crispy shrimp salad$15.95
Mixed greens, wonton strips, tossed in a ginger and spicy peanut dressing
More about Boru Ramen
T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
T.H.A.I Chicken Mango Salad$9.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mango and mesclun mix tossed with sweet and sour vinaigrette and crunchy rice sticks.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango spinach salad$12.95
Baby spinach, mango, quinoa, pickled cabbage, citrus vinaigrette, avocado, cherry tomato
More about Assembly

