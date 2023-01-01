Mediterranean salad in Arlington
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|MEDITERRANEAN SALAD WITH GRILLED ALL-NATURAL CHICKEN
|$23.50
Grilled Marinated Chicken, Romaine Hearts, Eggs, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onions Aged Feta Cheese,
Kalamata Olives & Basil Lemon Vinaigrette
Mejana
2300 Wilson Blvd suite 140, Arlington
|Mediterranean salad
|$15.00
Feta, lettuce, green pepper, tomato, cucumber, onion, oilves, mint, lemon