Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD WITH GRILLED ALL-NATURAL CHICKEN$23.50
Grilled Marinated Chicken, Romaine Hearts, Eggs, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onions Aged Feta Cheese,
Kalamata Olives & Basil Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
Item pic

 

Mejana

2300 Wilson Blvd suite 140, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean salad$15.00
Feta, lettuce, green pepper, tomato, cucumber, onion, oilves, mint, lemon
More about Mejana
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery - Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery - Clarendon

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Egg Sandwiches

Sopapilla

Sloppy Joe

Prosciutto

Burritos

Carne Asada

Pork Chops

Milkshakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (139 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston