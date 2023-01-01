Milkshakes in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve milkshakes
Dudley's Sport and Ale
2766 S Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington
|Dudley's Milkshake
|$7.00
Dudley's thick and creamy 1950's milkshake with your choice of: vanilla, chocolate or cookies & cream options
Lost Dog Cafe - North Arlington
5876 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|***Milkshake
|$7.95
|***The Mixed Lab (milkshake)
|$8.95
Boylan black cherry soda blended with Breyers® vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream.
|***Dalmatian (milkshake)
|$8.95
Breyers® vanilla ice cream, mixed with our delicious Lost Dog draft root beer, blended into a shake.
Lost Dog Cafe South Arlington
2920 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|***Milkshake
|$7.95
|***The Mixed Lab (milkshake)
|$8.95
Boylan black cherry soda blended with Breyers® vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream.
|***Dalmatian (milkshake)
|$8.95
Breyers® vanilla ice cream, mixed with our delicious Lost Dog draft root beer, blended into a shake.
Burger District - Wilson Blvd
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Milkshakes
|$7.95