Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve milkshakes

Consumer pic

 

Dudley's Sport and Ale

2766 S Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dudley's Milkshake$7.00
Dudley's thick and creamy 1950's milkshake with your choice of: vanilla, chocolate or cookies & cream options
More about Dudley's Sport and Ale
Lost Dog Cafe image

 

Lost Dog Cafe - North Arlington

5876 Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
***Milkshake$7.95
***The Mixed Lab (milkshake)$8.95
Boylan black cherry soda blended with Breyers® vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream.
***Dalmatian (milkshake)$8.95
Breyers® vanilla ice cream, mixed with our delicious Lost Dog draft root beer, blended into a shake.
More about Lost Dog Cafe - North Arlington
Lost Dog Cafe image

 

Lost Dog Cafe South Arlington

2920 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
***Milkshake$7.95
***The Mixed Lab (milkshake)$8.95
Boylan black cherry soda blended with Breyers® vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream.
***Dalmatian (milkshake)$8.95
Breyers® vanilla ice cream, mixed with our delicious Lost Dog draft root beer, blended into a shake.
More about Lost Dog Cafe South Arlington
Burger District image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District - Wilson Blvd

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Milkshakes$7.95
More about Burger District - Wilson Blvd
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Milkshake$7.95
Vanilla Milkshake$7.95
Mini Milkshake$4.95
More about Assembly

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Chicken Tenders

Curry

Thai Tea

Oreo Shakes

Steamed Rice

Cucumber Salad

Chicken Wraps

Taco Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (779 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (138 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (779 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston